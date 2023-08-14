Home / Architecture

Stunning Medieval Mosaic Floors of the Duomo Di Siena Are Revealed Only Twice a Year

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 14, 2023
Duomo Di Siena Mosaic Floor

“The She-Wolf of Siena” mosaic. (Photo: Tango7174 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Decoration is usually found on the walls, but why not the ceilings and floors too? That's clearly what the medieval artists and architects who built the 13th-century masterpiece, the Duomo Di Siena. Known in English as Siena Cathedral, the incredible Gothic masterpiece is richly decorated down to the dirt. Its incredible mosaic floor—largely created between 1370 and 1550 but not strictly finished until the 19th century—is only revealed twice a year, but the 56 marble inlay panels are a site to behold.

The cathedral is a cross plan, with vaulted ceilings and a large decorated dome. A tall bell tower rises attached to the main cathedral. A cathedral library, the Piccolomini Library, abuts the church. Within frescoes adorn high walls and statues grace knaves. Outside, gargoyles look down from on high. Yet the “hidden secret” of the cathedral is its floor. Covered in 56 mosaic panel scenes made of inlaid marble, the mosaic covers 14,000 square feet. Geometric patterns wind their way among biblical and classical scenes. There is a Wheel of Fortune and The She-Wolf of Siena, a 14th-century story about the founding of Siena by Aschius and Senius, two brothers suckled by a wolf. The personified Four Virtues are featured, as are the biblical stories of King David and David and Goliath.

Most of the artists who designed the floor were local to the city. First, they created a sketch. They chiseled their ideas into white marble whose depressions were then filled with dark stucco. This “graffito” technique is connected to the modern word graffiti. This is unlike the traditional inlay method for mosaics, which has been used since ancient times. This latter method was used in the later additions to the floor throughout the Renaissance.

When can you see this magnificent floor? A small portion is usually on display, but the grand unveiling comes in two spurts. In 2022, the dates were in late July and from August to October. This year it is uncovered through the end of July, as well as August 18 through October 18. Tickets are eight euros, about nine dollars. Children under six are free. For more information, see their website.

The Duomo Di Siena is a magnificent cathedral in Siena, Italy with an incredible medieval mosaic floor that is only uncovered twice a year.

Duomo Di Siena Mosaic Floor

“Massacre of the Innocents” mosaic from the 1500s. (Photo: Tango7174 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The mosaics were largely created between 1370 and 1550, but not completely finished until the 19th century.

Duomo Di Siena Mosaic Floor

A floor panel showing Hermes Trismegistus and dating to the 1480s. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

Duomo Di Siena Mosaic Floor

The Duomo Di Siena's magnificent ceiling. (Photo: Gryffindor via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Duomo Di Siena Mosaic Floor

The Duomo Di Siena interior. (Photo: Peter K Burian via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Duomo Di Siena Mosaic Floor

The Duomo Di Siena, the Siena Cathedral. (Photo: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

h/t: [Hyperallergic]

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
