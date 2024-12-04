In 2024, technology continued to find new ways to make life easier, and designers cleverly integrated it (often with cute aesthetics) enhance objects we commonly use. Over the past year, we’ve come across a number of products that definitely caught our eye. From a pen that never runs out of ink to a foldable, pocket-sized backpack, there have been some incredible products that have us yelling, “Shut up and take my money!”

With an ever-growing need to “touch grass”—figuratively and literally—many of 2024's best products are focused on getting closer to nature. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case and the HummViewer, a mask that allows you to feed hummingbirds from up close, offer two unique ways to engage with our feathered friends. Meanwhile, taking care of plants just got easier, as we came across a series of stylish self-watering planters, such as the Plantagotchi and Tile.

Feeling cozier at home—particularly in the kitchen—was on the mind of many creators this year. Whether it's a cozy mug that evokes a fireplace or a casserole with cheeky design, cooking always seems to bring out the best in designers. It was also a great year for decor, with items such as an updated film map, filled with Hollywood references, or a quirky snail-shaped lamp.

As usual, it was exciting to see innovation in gadgets. The RingConn Gen 2 brought a smart way to keep track of your healthy habits in the shape of a ring; Mosgone, a plant-powered mosquito trap promises to get rid of those pesky bugs; and ForeverPen, the smallest inkless pen in the world, may revolutionize writing instruments as we know them.

This year has been one filled with innovation, pleasing aesthetics, and efficient design. Scroll down to take a look at 30 of the most creative products we came across and featured in 2024.

Nature-Inspired Products

Taking care of your plants just got easier with these self-watering planters—and you get to choose between adorable and stylish options. For those hoping to spend more effective time outside, a couple of creative products will let you get extra close to birds.

Plantagotchi Smart Planter

HummViewer Bird Feeding Helmet

Tile Self Watering Planter

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case

Travel

If you understand the perks of traveling light but still can't help getting some extra souvenirs on every trip to take, we've got the backpack just for you. With the space you've saved, you'll be able to bring your own pocket-sized watercolor studio to document your trips like a true artist!

Nanobag Daypack

Travel Paint Kit

Home Decor

Fun and elegant are not mutually exclusive. In 2024, we saw some home decor ideas that marry both worlds exquisitely, allowing you to turn your spaces into a reflection of your personality, and make the times there even better with a nature-based gadget.

Snail Lamp

Mosgone Nontoxic Mosquito Eliminator

Jazz Live Blue Print Poster

Kitchen utensils

Say goodbye to boring appliances and utensils with these fun kitchen goodies. Whether you're an experienced cook or someone who just slides into the kitchen for snacks, this selection has something for everyone.

Death Star Popcorn Maker

Things Could Be Worse Casserole Dish

Fireplace Mugs

Spilt Milk Cereal Bowl

Pinch Hold Mug

Star Trek Transporter Heat-Changing Mug

Best in Tech

2024 saw some great innovations in tech, helping us take better care of ourselves and our spaces. This includes everything from a smart ring to a smart lawn mower. And this year also saw Apple's first major product release in nearly a decade.

RingConn Gen 2 Ultra-Thin Smart Ring

Robot Lawnmower Genie

Apple Vision Pro Augmented Reality Headset

Products for Pet Parents

Are you a dog parent or a cat human? Either way, our favorite products for people with pets from 2024 feature them both, making one look extra adorable on its walks, and bringing the other to your workspace in a stylish and practical way.

Pet Randoseru Dog Backpack

Desk Nest Cat Bed

Geeky Gifts

Whether you yourself have geeky interests or you’re always looking for geeky gift ideas for a special someone, 2024 was packed with creative items that let you show off your favorite topics and films. From a vintage LEGO radio to playing cards straight from Middle Earth, these nerdy goodies went straight to our carts this year.

Film Map Poster

LEGO Apollo Lunar Rover

Lord of the Rings Playing Cards

Jellyfish Dreams Puzzle

LEGO Icons Retro Radio

David Toewie Socks

If you still write by hand and on-the-go, congratulations! You're a rare kind. These creative, aesthetically pleasing goodies will enhance your creative endeavor, wherever inspiration strikes. With some luck, you'll find something to write home about in their beautiful design.

Hokusai Erasers

ForeverPen

Writer Medic Bag

Crochet Flower Bookmarks

Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

