In 2024, technology continued to find new ways to make life easier, and designers cleverly integrated it (often with cute aesthetics) enhance objects we commonly use. Over the past year, we’ve come across a number of products that definitely caught our eye. From a pen that never runs out of ink to a foldable, pocket-sized backpack, there have been some incredible products that have us yelling, “Shut up and take my money!”
With an ever-growing need to “touch grass”—figuratively and literally—many of 2024's best products are focused on getting closer to nature. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case and the HummViewer, a mask that allows you to feed hummingbirds from up close, offer two unique ways to engage with our feathered friends. Meanwhile, taking care of plants just got easier, as we came across a series of stylish self-watering planters, such as the Plantagotchi and Tile.
Feeling cozier at home—particularly in the kitchen—was on the mind of many creators this year. Whether it's a cozy mug that evokes a fireplace or a casserole with cheeky design, cooking always seems to bring out the best in designers. It was also a great year for decor, with items such as an updated film map, filled with Hollywood references, or a quirky snail-shaped lamp.
As usual, it was exciting to see innovation in gadgets. The RingConn Gen 2 brought a smart way to keep track of your healthy habits in the shape of a ring; Mosgone, a plant-powered mosquito trap promises to get rid of those pesky bugs; and ForeverPen, the smallest inkless pen in the world, may revolutionize writing instruments as we know them.
This year has been one filled with innovation, pleasing aesthetics, and efficient design. Scroll down to take a look at 30 of the most creative products we came across and featured in 2024.
Nature-Inspired Products
Taking care of your plants just got easier with these self-watering planters—and you get to choose between adorable and stylish options. For those hoping to spend more effective time outside, a couple of creative products will let you get extra close to birds.
Plantagotchi Smart Planter
HummViewer Bird Feeding Helmet
Tile Self Watering Planter
Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case
Travel
If you understand the perks of traveling light but still can't help getting some extra souvenirs on every trip to take, we've got the backpack just for you. With the space you've saved, you'll be able to bring your own pocket-sized watercolor studio to document your trips like a true artist!
Nanobag Daypack
Travel Paint Kit
Home Decor
Fun and elegant are not mutually exclusive. In 2024, we saw some home decor ideas that marry both worlds exquisitely, allowing you to turn your spaces into a reflection of your personality, and make the times there even better with a nature-based gadget.
Snail Lamp
Mosgone Nontoxic Mosquito Eliminator
Jazz Live Blue Print Poster
Kitchen utensils
Say goodbye to boring appliances and utensils with these fun kitchen goodies. Whether you're an experienced cook or someone who just slides into the kitchen for snacks, this selection has something for everyone.
Death Star Popcorn Maker
Things Could Be Worse Casserole Dish
Fireplace Mugs
Spilt Milk Cereal Bowl
Pinch Hold Mug
Star Trek Transporter Heat-Changing Mug
Best in Tech
2024 saw some great innovations in tech, helping us take better care of ourselves and our spaces. This includes everything from a smart ring to a smart lawn mower. And this year also saw Apple's first major product release in nearly a decade.
RingConn Gen 2 Ultra-Thin Smart Ring
Robot Lawnmower Genie
Apple Vision Pro Augmented Reality Headset
Products for Pet Parents
Are you a dog parent or a cat human? Either way, our favorite products for people with pets from 2024 feature them both, making one look extra adorable on its walks, and bringing the other to your workspace in a stylish and practical way.
Pet Randoseru Dog Backpack
Desk Nest Cat Bed
Geeky Gifts
Whether you yourself have geeky interests or you’re always looking for geeky gift ideas for a special someone, 2024 was packed with creative items that let you show off your favorite topics and films. From a vintage LEGO radio to playing cards straight from Middle Earth, these nerdy goodies went straight to our carts this year.
Film Map Poster
LEGO Apollo Lunar Rover
Lord of the Rings Playing Cards
Jellyfish Dreams Puzzle
LEGO Icons Retro Radio
David Toewie Socks
Writing & Reading Tools
If you still write by hand and on-the-go, congratulations! You're a rare kind. These creative, aesthetically pleasing goodies will enhance your creative endeavor, wherever inspiration strikes. With some luck, you'll find something to write home about in their beautiful design.
Hokusai Erasers
ForeverPen
Writer Medic Bag
Crochet Flower Bookmarks
Prices were accurate at time of publishing.
Related Articles:
2024 Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Anyone Who Loves Creative Things
25+ Places To Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
45 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
101 Fun 2024 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life