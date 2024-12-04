Home / Design / Creative Products

Best of 2024: 30 Creative Products We Loved and Added to Our Cart This Year

By Regina Sienra on December 4, 2024
Nanobag Daypack, Hokusai erasers, and Plantagotchi

In 2024, technology continued to find new ways to make life easier, and designers cleverly integrated it (often with cute aesthetics) enhance objects we commonly use. Over the past year, we’ve come across a number of products that definitely caught our eye. From a pen that never runs out of ink to a foldable, pocket-sized backpack, there have been some incredible products that have us yelling, “Shut up and take my money!

With an ever-growing need to “touch grass”—figuratively and literally—many of 2024's best products are focused on getting closer to nature. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case and the HummViewer, a mask that allows you to feed hummingbirds from up close, offer two unique ways to engage with our feathered friends. Meanwhile, taking care of plants just got easier, as we came across a series of stylish self-watering planters, such as the Plantagotchi and Tile.

Feeling cozier at home—particularly in the kitchen—was on the mind of many creators this year. Whether it's a cozy mug that evokes a fireplace or a casserole with cheeky design, cooking always seems to bring out the best in designers. It was also a great year for decor, with items such as an updated film map, filled with Hollywood references, or a quirky snail-shaped lamp.

As usual, it was exciting to see innovation in gadgets. The RingConn Gen 2 brought a smart way to keep track of your healthy habits in the shape of a ring; Mosgone, a plant-powered mosquito trap promises to get rid of those pesky bugs; and ForeverPen, the smallest inkless pen in the world, may revolutionize writing instruments as we know them.

This year has been one filled with innovation, pleasing aesthetics, and efficient design. Scroll down to take a look at 30 of the most creative products we came across and featured in 2024.

Nature-Inspired Products

Taking care of your plants just got easier with these self-watering planters—and you get to choose between adorable and stylish options. For those hoping to spend more effective time outside, a couple of creative products will let you get extra close to birds.

 

Plantagotchi Smart Planter

Plantagotchi

Plantagotchi | $78.90+

 

HummViewer Bird Feeding Helmet

Hummviewer

HummViewer | $69.95

 

Tile Self Watering Planter

Tile Self-watering plant

Tevaplanter | $65+

 

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case

Wasserstein Home | $54.99

 

Travel

If you understand the perks of traveling light but still can't help getting some extra souvenirs on every trip to take, we've got the backpack just for you. With the space you've saved, you'll be able to bring your own pocket-sized watercolor studio to document your trips like a true artist!

 

Nanobag Daypack

Nanobag Daypack

TipTop Things | $24+

 

Travel Paint Kit

A6 Travel Paint Kit

Viviva Colors | $45

 

Home Decor

Fun and elegant are not mutually exclusive. In 2024, we saw some home decor ideas that marry both worlds exquisitely, allowing you to turn your spaces into a reflection of your personality, and make the times there even better with a nature-based gadget.

 

Snail Lamp

Snail Lamp

District47Designs | $31.99

 

Mosgone Nontoxic Mosquito Eliminator

Mosgone mosquito trap

Mosgone | $85

 

Jazz Live Blue Print Poster

Jazz Love Poster

Dorothy | $44.95

 

Kitchen utensils

Say goodbye to boring appliances and utensils with these fun kitchen goodies. Whether you're an experienced cook or someone who just slides into the kitchen for snacks, this selection has something for everyone.

 

Death Star Popcorn Maker

 

Things Could Be Worse Casserole Dish

Things-Could-Be-Worse Casserole

Calamityware | $120

 

Fireplace Mugs

Fireplace mugs

Michelle Briones | $75

 

Spilt Milk Cereal Bowl

Split Milk Cereal Bowl

Genuine Fred | $18

 

Pinch Hold Mug

Pinch hold cup

Pinch Hold | $35

 

Star Trek Transporter Heat-Changing Mug

Star Trek mug

Unemployed Philosophers Guild | $19.95

 

Best in Tech

2024 saw some great innovations in tech, helping us take better care of ourselves and our spaces. This includes everything from a smart ring to a smart lawn mower. And this year also saw Apple's first major product release in nearly a decade.

 

RingConn Gen 2 Ultra-Thin Smart Ring

RingConn Gen 2

RingConn | $299

 

Robot Lawnmower Genie

Robot Lawnmower Genie

ANTHBOT | $799

 

Apple Vision Pro Augmented Reality Headset

Woman wearing ann Apple Vision Pro

Apple | $3,500+

 

Products for Pet Parents

Are you a dog parent or a cat human? Either way, our favorite products for people with pets from 2024 feature them both, making one look extra adorable on its walks, and bringing the other to your workspace in a stylish and practical way.

 

Pet Randoseru Dog Backpack

Pet Randoseru backpack for dogs

Tsuchiya Kaban | $329

 

Desk Nest Cat Bed

Desk Nest Cat Bed

Desk Nest | $179

 

Geeky Gifts

Whether you yourself have geeky interests or you’re always looking for geeky gift ideas for a special someone, 2024 was packed with creative items that let you show off your favorite topics and films. From a vintage LEGO radio to playing cards straight from Middle Earth, these nerdy goodies went straight to our carts this year.

 

Film Map Poster

Film Map

Dorothy | $37.85

 

LEGO Apollo Lunar Rover

LEGO Apollo Lunar Rover

LEGO | $219.99

 

Lord of the Rings Playing Cards

Lord of the Rings playing cards

Theory11 | $12

 

Jellyfish Dreams Puzzle

Jellyfish puzzle

Nervous System | $65

 

LEGO Icons Retro Radio

Lego Icons retro radio

LEGO | $99.99

 

David Toewie Socks

David Toewie socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

Writing & Reading Tools

If you still write by hand and on-the-go, congratulations! You're a rare kind. These creative, aesthetically pleasing goodies will enhance your creative endeavor, wherever inspiration strikes. With some luck, you'll find something to write home about in their beautiful design.

 

Hokusai Erasers

Hokusai Erasers

PLUS | $28.43

 

ForeverPen

ForeverPen

ForeverPen | $39

 

Writer Medic Bag

Writer's Medic Bag

Galen Leather Company | $349

 

Crochet Flower Bookmarks

Best Products of 2024

MaPetiteFeeGift | $18.99

 

Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

