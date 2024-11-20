Innovative Tent Inflates in Under Two Minutes and Offers Perfect Solution To Camping Hassles

According to Statistica, more than 50 million U.S. Americans went camping in 2023, and over twice as many people camped in tents rather than RVs. Despite their evident popularity, tents can also be a challenge to build, demanding time that could otherwise be spent enjoying the outdoors. A new inflatable tent seeks to address this problem, minimizing the potential hassles of camping.

Designed by Canada-based company RISE Outdoor, the AirNEST merges a queen-size mattress and weather-proof camping shelter into one innovative unit. The AirNEST inflates within two minutes using the AIRBANK, a portable inflator that features a built-in light source and charging port. A testament to its spaciousness, the tent can also fit up to three adults on its fully integrated mattress, and boasts a zip-on vestibule and stash pockets for convenient storage.

The AirNEST can float as well. Perfect for scorching summer days, this tent is the ultimate companion for water-side camping, whether it be at lakes and ponds or sandy-bottom lagoons. The AirNEST not only withstands water adventures but also weather conditions ranging from rain to wind, making it an ideal option for any environment or terrain.

Once you’re ready to pack up, the AirNEST deflates as quickly as it was inflated. After about two minutes of deflation, the tent can be rolled up and snugly stuffed inside an accompanying backpack.

“We’re on a mission to simplify the camping experience,” Todd Lawson, the founder of RISE Outdoor, writes. “We've poured our hearts into creating something that solves real problems for campers, because we believe that everyone deserves to enjoy nature without all the hassles.”

With its rapid set-up process and durable design, the AirNEST offers both a practical and reliable camping experience. The tent has not only met its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter, but has also exceeded it by over eight times their initial target. There’s about a week left in the campaign, where launch special units are priced at CA$1,199 (approximately US$852).

All images via Kickstarter.

