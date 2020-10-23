35 Creative Holiday Gifts Under $20

If you are looking for a gift that will make an impression without breaking the bank, we've got you covered. For under $20 there's a whole range of fun, unique items for your next holiday gift swap or housewarming party. So whether you are looking for something special to bring to the hostess of this season's holiday parties or you simply want to stick to a budget with your Christmas gifting, this curated list is full of creative ideas that are sure to delight.
From art supplies for the artistically inclined to decanting wine glasses for the foodie, we've found more than 30 items that are sure to make anyone who receives them smile. Get ready to shop, but be careful…you may want to keep some of these goodies for yourself.
Looking for creatives gifts under $20? We've found 35 cool items that are sure to delight.
Wino Sippers Glasses
Multi-Colored Cubebot
Natural Soap with Honey and Beeswax
Artist-Designed Carry-All Pouch
Rainbow Pencils
Adult Coloring Journal
Katie Daisy 17-Month Planner
Mini Zen Garden
Crayon Rocks (set of 32)
Drinking Animal Planter
Bob Ross Heat-Activated Mug
Feline 2021 Mini Wall Calendar
Animal Cable Bites
Nevertheless, She Persisted Puzzle
Do You Look Like Your Dog? Game
Triostar Stromanthe Keychain
Decorative Cactus Tea Lights (set of 6)
Monogram Water Bottle
Macrame Plant Hanger
Corgi Picture Frame
Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet
Galaxy Infinity Scarf Black
Solar Photography Kit
Beginning Embroidery Stitch Sampler
Frida Kahlo Earrings
Decision Maker Paperweight
Purrince Enamel Pin
100 Books Scratch-Off Calendar
Portable Watercolor Paint Sheets
Farmhouse Kitchen Towel
Geometric Mobile
Blooming Lollipops
The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set
Love Lives Here by Anne Bentley 1,000 Piece Puzzle
Hestia Dessert Plate
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
20 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season
40+ Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
13 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style
20+ Personalized Gifts That Can Make Any Occasion Special