Home / Gift Guide

35 Creative Holiday Gifts Under $20

By Jessica Stewart and Sara Barnes on October 22, 2020
Gifts Under $20

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you are looking for a gift that will make an impression without breaking the bank, we've got you covered. For under $20 there's a whole range of fun, unique items for your next holiday gift swap or housewarming party. So whether you are looking for something special to bring to the hostess of this season's holiday parties or you simply want to stick to a budget with your Christmas gifting, this curated list is full of creative ideas that are sure to delight.

From art supplies for the artistically inclined to decanting wine glasses for the foodie, we've found more than 30 items that are sure to make anyone who receives them smile. Get ready to shop,  but be careful…you may want to keep some of these goodies for yourself.

Looking for creatives gifts under $20? We've found 35 cool items that are sure to delight.

 

Wino Sippers Glasses

Set of Wine Glasses

Oenophilia | $16.98

 

Multi-Colored Cubebot

 

Natural Soap with Honey and Beeswax

Hostess Gift Under $20

Nina's Bees | $8.82

 

Artist-Designed Carry-All Pouch

White Elephant Gift Under $20

Bianca Green | $16.99

 

Rainbow Pencils

 

Adult Coloring Journal

 

Katie Daisy 17-Month Planner

2021 Planner

Katie Daisy | $14.99

 

Mini Zen Garden

Gifts Under $20 for Coworkers

Nature's Mark | $14.99

 

Crayon Rocks (set of 32)

Secret Santa Gifts for Under $20

Crayon Rocks | $16.99

 

Drinking Animal Planter

Secret Santa Gifts for Under $20

Firebox | $15 each

 

Bob Ross Heat-Activated Mug

 

Feline 2021 Mini Wall Calendar

2021 Calendar

Terry Runyan | $7.99

 

Animal Cable Bites

Secret Santa Gifts for Under $20

Firebox | $8 each

 

Nevertheless, She Persisted Puzzle

 

Do You Look Like Your Dog? Game

 

Triostar Stromanthe Keychain

Plant Keychain

Hemleva | $18

 

Decorative Cactus Tea Lights (set of 6)

Christmas Gifts Under $20

ornerx | $13.99

 

Monogram Water Bottle

 

Macrame Plant Hanger 

Macrame Wall Hanging Planter

Optima Picks | $17.73 (holds four plants)

 

Corgi Picture Frame

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzley Trivet

OTOTO | $16

 

Galaxy Infinity Scarf Black

Infinity Scarf

Asli Design | $18.61

 

Solar Photography Kit

Christmas Gifts Under $20

UncommonGoods | $14.95

 

Beginning Embroidery Stitch Sampler

 

Frida Kahlo Earrings

 

Decision Maker Paperweight

 

Purrince Enamel Pin

Prince Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

100 Books Scratch-Off Calendar

 

Portable Watercolor Paint Sheets

 

Farmhouse Kitchen Towel

 

Geometric Mobile

 

Blooming Lollipops

 

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Cat Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Love Lives Here by Anne Bentley 1,000 Piece Puzzle

1,000 Piece Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Hestia Dessert Plate

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

20 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season

40+ Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

13 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

20+ Personalized Gifts That Can Make Any Occasion Special

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Immerse Yourself in the Beauty of the “Red Planet” With This Awesome Mars-Themed Snow Globe
29 Tastefully Rustic Gifts to Celebrate Farmhouse Modern Decor
37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination
30 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
30+ Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read
Playful Transparent Keychain Turns Any Landscape Into a Cartoon Character’s Dress Design

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

22 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Frida Kahlo
30+ Imaginative Gifts Inspired by Your Favorite Famous Artists
28 Frighteningly Fun DIY Kits and Crafts for Halloween
20 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon
Need Help With Your Holiday Shopping? Sign up for the ‘Selects’ Creative Product Newsletter
Amazon Prime Day 2020: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.