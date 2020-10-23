35 Creative Holiday Gifts Under $20

If you are looking for a gift that will make an impression without breaking the bank, we've got you covered. For under $20 there's a whole range of fun, unique items for your next holiday gift swap or housewarming party. So whether you are looking for something special to bring to the hostess of this season's holiday parties or you simply want to stick to a budget with your Christmas gifting, this curated list is full of creative ideas that are sure to delight.

From art supplies for the artistically inclined to decanting wine glasses for the foodie, we've found more than 30 items that are sure to make anyone who receives them smile. Get ready to shop, but be careful…you may want to keep some of these goodies for yourself.

Wino Sippers Glasses

Multi-Colored Cubebot

Natural Soap with Honey and Beeswax

Artist-Designed Carry-All Pouch

Rainbow Pencils

Adult Coloring Journal

Katie Daisy 17-Month Planner

Mini Zen Garden

Crayon Rocks (set of 32)

Drinking Animal Planter

Bob Ross Heat-Activated Mug

Feline 2021 Mini Wall Calendar

Animal Cable Bites

Nevertheless, She Persisted Puzzle

Do You Look Like Your Dog? Game

Triostar Stromanthe Keychain

Decorative Cactus Tea Lights (set of 6)

Monogram Water Bottle

Macrame Plant Hanger

Corgi Picture Frame

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Galaxy Infinity Scarf Black

Solar Photography Kit

Beginning Embroidery Stitch Sampler

Frida Kahlo Earrings

Decision Maker Paperweight

Purrince Enamel Pin

100 Books Scratch-Off Calendar

Portable Watercolor Paint Sheets

Farmhouse Kitchen Towel

Geometric Mobile

Blooming Lollipops

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Love Lives Here by Anne Bentley 1,000 Piece Puzzle

Hestia Dessert Plate

This article has been edited and updated.

