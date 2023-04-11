Home / Store

10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh

By Margherita Cole on April 11, 2023


Whether you keep a garden or routinely go on hikes, there are many ways to enjoy nature. If you're shopping for someone who has a fondness for flora, then you might be pondering a gift that they would appreciate. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store has put together a curated selection of gifts for plant lovers that are always fresh.

Do you know someone who likes to keep a couple of indoor plants? The Lyfe Levitating Planter is a great way to give their indoor garden a boost. It uses innovative technology to float a small, minimalist planter above a wooden base. Or, if they prefer to venture outside, The Wildflower Workbook can be an excellent guide, providing prompts for different things you can do outside.

Another great gift idea merges a person's passion for plants with a creative activity. The Succulent in Hobnail Bowl Paint-by-Numbers kit has everything you need to create a colorful artwork that you can proudly hang on your wall. Similarly, the Houseplant Jungle puzzle is an ideal challenge for jigsaw enthusiasts.

Scroll down to see our selection of gifts for plant lovers, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Table of Contents hide
1 Lyfe Levitating Planter
2 Succulent in Hobnail Bowl Paint-by-Numbers Kit
3 Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set
4 The Wildflower's Workbook
5 Jungle Slotted Spoon
6 Houseplant Jungle 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
7 Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle
8 Almond Blossom Candle
9 Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator
10 How to Be a Wildflower Book
Discover 10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter



FLYTE | $299

 

Succulent in Hobnail Bowl Paint-by-Numbers Kit



Elle Crée | $34

 

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set



Tattly | $18

 

The Wildflower's Workbook



Katie Daisy | $16.95

 

Jungle Slotted Spoon



OTOTO | $16

 

Houseplant Jungle 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle



Galison | $16.99

 

Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle



Zoet Candles | $49.95

 

Almond Blossom Candle



Flatyz | $17.95

 

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator



OTOTO | $16

 

How to Be a Wildflower Book



Katie Daisy | $19.95

 

Find more gifts for plant lovers in My Modern Met Store!

 

