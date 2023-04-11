10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh

Whether you keep a garden or routinely go on hikes, there are many ways to enjoy nature. If you're shopping for someone who has a fondness for flora, then you might be pondering a gift that they would appreciate. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store has put together a curated selection of gifts for plant lovers that are always fresh.

Do you know someone who likes to keep a couple of indoor plants? The Lyfe Levitating Planter is a great way to give their indoor garden a boost. It uses innovative technology to float a small, minimalist planter above a wooden base. Or, if they prefer to venture outside, The Wildflower Workbook can be an excellent guide, providing prompts for different things you can do outside.

Another great gift idea merges a person's passion for plants with a creative activity. The Succulent in Hobnail Bowl Paint-by-Numbers kit has everything you need to create a colorful artwork that you can proudly hang on your wall. Similarly, the Houseplant Jungle puzzle is an ideal challenge for jigsaw enthusiasts.

Scroll down to see our selection of gifts for plant lovers, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Discover 10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Succulent in Hobnail Bowl Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

The Wildflower's Workbook

Jungle Slotted Spoon

Houseplant Jungle 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle

Almond Blossom Candle

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

How to Be a Wildflower Book

