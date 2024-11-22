Home / Design / Creative Products

Surreal Limited-Edition Tech Accessories Inspired by Dalí’s Paintings

By Eva Baron on November 22, 2024
Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

In 1931, the surrealist Salvador Dalí painted what would become one of his most renowned artworks: The Persistence of Memory. The iconic painting has inspired everything from enamel pins to action figures, and, most recently, a collaboration between the artist’s estate and the electronic accessories company CASETiFY.

The Salvador Dalí x CASETiFY collection cleverly reimagines Dalí’s The Persistence of Memory, with a playful phone case and watch case shaped just like melting clocks. A wrist strap incorporates the clocks as charms, dangling from the gold curb chain as if drooping off a tree branch. The painting is also featured on a number of standard phone cases, all of which are MagSafe compatible.

The collection celebrates other Dalí artworks as well. The disembodied eye from The Eye of Time (1949) not only becomes a strap card, but also a special cross-body strap set. The puckered, shock-red lips from The Face of Mae West Which can be used as a Surrealist Apartment (c. 1974) transform into an ingenious AirPod case, where, once the case is opened, the lips appear to part into a wide mouth.

Standard phone, tablet, wireless charges, and laptop cases reproduce artworks like Galatea of the Spheres (1952), The Corpuscular Persistence of Memory (1952-54), and Project for “As you like it” (1948), capturing Dalí’s artistic breadth through whimsical electronic accessories. Each Salvador Dalí x CASETiFY product is designed with maximum durability in mind, while simultaneously merging avant-garde and contemporary motifs.

Explore the whole Salvador Dalí x CASETiFY collection on CASETiFY’s website to fully immerse yourself in Dalí’s surrealist dream.

The Salvador Dalí x CASETiFY Collection reimagines iconic paintings from the renowned surrealist as whimsical electronic accessories.

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

In this collection, Dalí's beloved melting clocks transform into phone cases, wrist straps, and watch cases.

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

The puckered, shock-red lips from Dalí's The Face of Mae West are brought to life as a quirky and unusual AirPod case.

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

Other paintings by Dalí are also represented within the Salvador Dalí x CASETiFY Collection, including The Eye of Time and Galatea of the Spheres.

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

Salvador Dali x CASETiFY Collection

All images via CASETiFY.

