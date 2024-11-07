World’s Smallest Inkless Pen Lasts Forever and Fits on Your Keyring for On-the-Go Access

Whether it be for filling out a form or crossing off a to-do list, we might not always find or have a pen when we most need one. A sleek, innovative product dubbed the ForeverPen addresses this predicament, and conveniently slips onto your key ring for easy access on the go.

Measuring just shy of an inch, the ForeverPen is made of a carefully refined silver composite to ensure maximum durability. The hard-wearing silver tip is designed to write on everything from wood to plastic, and not only outperforms but outlasts liquid ink as it remains permanently bound to its surface.

The silver tip is paired with a small cap that can be discreetly clasped onto key rings, carabiners, or zippers, offering creative ways to carry and use your pen anywhere. The cap is customizable and available in three different materials, including grade 5 titanium, high purity copper, and naval grade brass.

The ForeverPen withstands harsh weather conditions and, unlike graphite, doesn’t smudge or leave marks on your hands. Given its sturdy material, this bold yet light-weight pen endures consistent wear and lasts much longer than any other writing instrument, earning it its “ForeverPen” name.

Other than functionality and longevity, the ForeverPen also derives inspiration from the traditional silverpoint technique. Before the popularization of graphite, artists tended to draw with metals such as gold, tin, copper, and silver. Silverpoint employs thin slivers of silver wire held in a stylus, and creates a subtle atmosphere and soft details. It also is an unforgiving medium in that its wispy lines can’t be erased, and mistakes or alterations are forever visible. Leonardo da Vinci was a master of silverpoint, and proves the resilience and beauty of silver as a medium.

In its initial fundraising phase, the ForeverPen raised over $2,400,000 of its intended $10,000 goal. The pen is now available individually and in packs of up to 10 units, starting at $39 for a single ForeverPen. To order your own, visit the ForeverPen website.

All images via World's Tiniest.

