Artist Transforms Painting Into a Spiritual Call To Protect the Earth

In her latest body of work, artist Ekaterina Sky reframes painting as something far more intimate than visual expression. For Sky, each piece functions as both a meditation and a call to action. Rooted in a belief that art can reconnect humanity to the natural world, Her evolving Prayer for the Earth series merges spirituality, environmental consciousness, and community participation. Her work invites viewers to experience art not just as spectators, but as participants in a shared responsibility.

For Sky, painting begins not with image, but with intention. The Los Angeles-based artist, whose practice explores the relationship between humanity, spirituality, and the natural world, approaches her Prayer for the Earth series as both a visual and devotional act.

“For me, the work literally begins with a prayer,” Sky tells My Modern Met. “When I allowed that part of myself in, everything shifted. My work stopped being just visual and became a form of prayer for the planet.”

This shift emerged alongside a growing sense of urgency. As environmental crises intensified, Sky sought a language capable of uniting people across cultures and belief systems. That search culminated in a text written during a sleepless night—what she describes as a prayer that “came through” her rather than from her. She later shared it with spiritual leaders across traditions, refining it into a message grounded in collective responsibility.

That text now anchors Prayer for the Earth, an ongoing series of watercolor and gold leaf works that translate a universal prayer into visual form. Each piece contains the transcribed prayer, sealed beneath layers of gold. The material carries symbolic weight: gold signifies reverence and permanence, embedding intention directly into the structure of the artwork.

Sky extends this process beyond the individual studio practice through community participation. Many works take shape in shared environments, where participants contribute their own written intentions, which are then sealed into the surface. These gestures transform each piece into what the artist describes as “a container for collective intention,” shifting authorship from the individual to the collective.

This participatory dimension redefines the function of the work. Rather than existing solely as an object to be viewed, each piece becomes a contemplative space—one that invites stillness, reflection, and a renewed awareness of environmental responsibility. In some cases, the experience deepens further through subtle audio elements, allowing viewers to listen to the prayer while engaging with the work.

Underlying the entire practice is a commitment to ritual, particularly silence. Sky’s creative process emerges from extended periods of stillness, which she describes as essential for cultivating sensitivity to intuition and presence. This discipline informs the visual language of the series, shaping compositions that feel both restrained and expansive.

“Silence is where everything begins for me,” she explains. “The work becomes less about expression and more about devotion.” Ultimately, Prayer for the Earth positions art as a site of responsibility within contemporary culture. Sky’s work invites viewers to move beyond passive observation and into a shared act of care—one rooted in the recognition that the Earth itself is sacred.

“When we remember that the Earth is sacred,” she says, “we naturally come together.”

Ekaterina Sky’s Prayer for the Earth series embeds a universal prayer beneath gold leaf, turning each painting into a spiritual call for environmental protection.

Created through both solitary ritual and community participation each work becomes a collective space for reflection and environmental responsibility.

Rooted in devotion, the series invites viewers to experience art as an active act of care for the planet.

Ekaterina Sky: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ekaterina Sky.