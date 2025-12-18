Young Pianist Gets Overcome With Emotion While Performing 200-Year-Old Chopin Prelude

Music has an unmatched power when it comes to speaking to our souls. It can offer comfort and catharsis, or dazzle us with its beauty. While these feelings are most commonly seen in those listening to music, musicians and performers are no strangers to its effects. If anything, the connection may be even deeper. Japanese pianist Yumeka Nakagawa perfectly embodies this, as a video of her being overcome with emotion while performing a piece by Chopin has made waves around the world.

The scene took place at the 19th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition, hosted by the The Fryderyk Chopin Institute at the Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall. Performing Chopin’s cycle of 24 Preludes, Op. 28, Nakagawa can be seen tickling the keys masterfully and soulfully. While it’s easy to get lost in her skillful performance, what stands out is how the young pianist connects with the music, letting herself feel and be moved while on stage.

Halfway through the concert, Nakagawa plays the Prelude, Op. 28, No. 15, also known as “Raindrop,” and what has been a captivating, heartfelt display turns into something profoundly human, rarely seen in such a solemn setting. The 24-year-old pianist is moved to tears, pushing through the emotion the prelude sparks within her. This isn’t a discreet workaround; instead, Nakagawa lets the sound run throughout her body, losing herself in it.

The scene serves as a testament to the timelessness of music. While the preludes are almost 200 years old, they are beautiful, intricate, and truly timeless works of art that can bridge the past with the present. This is arguably the most perfect example of how music doubles as a universal language, not needing words to engage with anyone who may be listening.

In the end, Nakagawa didn’t win the competition; Eric Lu of the United States emerged victor while she was eliminated in the second round. However, her profoundly touching work has inspired many to see classical music with a new perspective—one that shows how it can be a full-body experience. One could argue that the pianist may not have one this particular competition but she won in the grand scheme of things.

To stay up to date with the pianist, you can follow Yumeka Nakagawa on Instagram.

A video of Japanese pianist Yumeka Nakagawa being overcome with emotion while performing a piece by Chopin has made waves around the world.

Yumeka Nakagawa: Instagram

Related Articles :

Pianist Brings Comfort To Blind Rescue Elephants in Thailand Sanctuary

Watch World-Famous Pianist Lang Lang’s Breathtaking Performance in Notre-Dame

Pianist Who Grew in Foster Care Wins Competition With Original Composition Dedicated to His Foster Parents

Talented 9-Year-Old Violinist Joins Pianist for Impromptu Street Performance of ‘Carol of the Bells’