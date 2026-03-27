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Conjure Rainbows While Making Your Own Music With These Fun Gadgets

By Sara Barnes on March 27, 2026
Kikkerland Rainbow Maker

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

What’s the best addition to a sunny day? A rainbow! That’s right—you don’t need rain to see a rainbow. Simply install Kikkerland’s Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker in a bright window and watch as the special device produces its own technicolor rays. Light is filtered through its solar panel, creating tiny, vibrant flickers that will dance throughout your room. It’s a great way to add some magic to the everyday.

The Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker was recently restocked in My Modern Met Store, alongside other Kikkerland bestsellers. One of them is the Make Your Own Music Box Kit, which includes everything you need to compose your own tiny compositions and play them on the crank-powered mechanism. Another is the Animal Multi Tool, a playful companion that features seven utilities, each of which, when selected, transforms the tool’s wooden shell into the body of an animal. Kikkerland design is known for being clever and playful, and the Animal Multi Tool epitomizes that.

Scroll down to see more Kikkerland products that are restocked and now available in My Modern Met Store.

Like design that’s clever and playful? Check out Kikkerland products in My Modern Met Store!

 

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker

Kikkerland Rainbow Maker

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

Kikkerland Rainbow Maker

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

 

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

Make Your Own Music Box

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

Make Your Own Music Box

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

Make Your Own Music Box

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

 

Cat Butt Magnets

Cat Butt Magnets

Regular Price: $22.50 | Member Price: $19.13

Cat Butt Magnets

Regular Price: $22.50 | Member Price: $19.13

 

Animal Multi Tool

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Regular Price: $24.50 | Member Price: $20.83

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Regular Price: $24.50 | Member Price: $20.83

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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