Conjure Rainbows While Making Your Own Music With These Fun Gadgets

What’s the best addition to a sunny day? A rainbow! That’s right—you don’t need rain to see a rainbow. Simply install Kikkerland’s Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker in a bright window and watch as the special device produces its own technicolor rays. Light is filtered through its solar panel, creating tiny, vibrant flickers that will dance throughout your room. It’s a great way to add some magic to the everyday.
The Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker was recently restocked in My Modern Met Store, alongside other Kikkerland bestsellers. One of them is the Make Your Own Music Box Kit, which includes everything you need to compose your own tiny compositions and play them on the crank-powered mechanism. Another is the Animal Multi Tool, a playful companion that features seven utilities, each of which, when selected, transforms the tool’s wooden shell into the body of an animal. Kikkerland design is known for being clever and playful, and the Animal Multi Tool epitomizes that.
Scroll down to see more Kikkerland products that are restocked and now available in My Modern Met Store.
Like design that’s clever and playful? Check out Kikkerland products in My Modern Met Store!
Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker
Make Your Own Music Box Kit
Cat Butt Magnets
Animal Multi Tool
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