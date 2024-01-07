Home / Video

Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court

By Regina Sienra on January 7, 2024

With the rise of TikTok, it's not that uncommon to see people dancing in public. An adorable video of an older couple showing their best moves at a mall food court is making rounds online. Their energy is so contagious, that one can't help but smile.

The clip begins with the elderly couple dancing in the distance—the cameraman quickly spots their movements and zooms in on them. The pair have a choreography that evokes disco steps and line dancing, both of which require a good amount of coordination at any age. Some people cheer them on and stare in awe, while others continue their routines without noticing them.

The video was taken by TikTok user Travis Scott Earley, who captioned the video: “I hope I can move that good at that age!” A commenter identified them as Nick and Emma Nichols, a couple who had already gone viral before for dancing gleefully at a Ludacris show.

Regardless, it's clear that the Nichols are living their best life, never worrying about what anyone may think. By the end of the video, a passerby has even jumped in to join their dance, quickly picking up the choreography by following the original couple attentively. When you're having fun with someone you love, the whole world can be your dance floor.

@travisscottearley I hope i can moce that good at that age! #foryoupage #oldcouple #mall #promote ♬ original sound – Travis Scott Earley

h/t: [Reddit]

