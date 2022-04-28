Home / Inspiring / Good News

Elderly Man Thanks Neighbor in Heartfelt Letter for Asking Him to Watch Their Pets

By Margherita Cole on April 28, 2022
Elderly Man Watches Dogs and Sends Letter to Neighbor

Pets can change people's lives at any age. A person on Reddit posted a heartfelt typed letter they received from a neighbor who watched their pets for a short period of time. It describes how the three animals—Smokey, Oreo, and Jennifer–helped cure his loneliness and isolation from living alone.

“As you know, I'm an old man,” the man, named Robert, says in the letter. “You don't see me outside often anymore, as these joints aren't as lovely as they used to be. To add to that, two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, my dad got diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. After his death, I was left alone in my home. I don't have wife or kids.”

His age and lack of social contact were affecting his mental health, too. However, when the pets were introduced to his life, he felt his entire routine shift. “Your pets are the cutest, funniest, and most troublesome (In a good way, don't worry, they didn't mess up the house too much!) individuals,” he adds. “They gave me the motivation to restart my life again. I started waking up early in the mornings. I began to take walks outside with your pets for the first time in years.”

In addition to receiving plenty of affection from the pets themselves, the dogs also brought human interaction back into Robert's life. “I was so happy to finally be able to talk with friends again, interact with others, and feel like I'm part of the human race,” he continues. At the end of the letter, he says that pet-sitting has inspired him to adopt two dogs to keep him company. “I now take regular walks to the park with them and talk with friends I made there.”

A Redditor received a letter from an elderly neighbor named Robert who watched their pets.

Man and Dog in Park

Photo: budabar/Depositphotos

The man said watching the two dogs and cat helped cure his loneliness.

Elderly Man Watches Dogs and Sends Letter to Neighbor

Robert had been living alone for years with no family. After watching his neighbor's dogs, he said he adopted two dogs of his own.

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Reddit.

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Beloved Pets as Cute, Cartoon-Inspired Tattoos

Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes

Study Finds That Pets Have Significantly Improved Lives Since the Pandemic Disrupted Human Relationships

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

9-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand Raises Nearly $2,000 for the Idaho Humane Society
Ukrainian Police Rescue Puppy From Wreckage Near Donetsk and Return it to 77-Year-Old Owner
100-Year-Old National Park Ranger Finally Retires After an Incredibly Impactful Career
Backyard Gardener Grows Record-Breaking 1,269 Tomatoes on One Vine
Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History as the Supreme Court’s First Black Female Justice
Charles Darwin’s Stolen Notebooks Are Mysteriously Returned to Library

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

U.S. Quarter Honoring NASA Astronaut Sally Ride Is Officially in Circulation Now
Quilters in Manitoba Are Making Quilts for Ukrainian Refugee Families
101-Year-Old Man Finally Receives High School Diploma After More Than 80 Years
Ukrainian Boy With Phone Number Written on Hand Travels 600 Miles To Safety in Slovakia
World’s Largest Wildlife Overpass Will Be Built Over 101 Freeway Near Los Angeles
Fragment Stolen by Famous Art Thief Over 40 Years Ago Is Finally Returned to Renaissance Tapestry

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.