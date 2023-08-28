90-Year-Old Store Clerk Raises Over $220K for Charity With No Plans To Stop Anytime Soon

Former Man of Rochdale, Alan Wrigley, celebrates his 90th birthday https://t.co/Fg42KC7Aj9 pic.twitter.com/vZ4QnlvfLa — Rochdale Online (@RochdaleOnline) August 19, 2023

In the English town of Oldham, Alan Wrigley is a local celebrity. The 90-year-old has been a steadfast employee at the local B&Q—a chain of DIY stores in the UK—for more than 20 years. During that time, he's helped raise over $220,000 for different charities. Despite his older age, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon, either.

Wrigley is well-known in the store for his friendly demeanor and willingness to chat with all of the customers. After losing his son two decades ago, the routine at B&Q has also been a source of comfort. “I like to come in—I have something to get up to and come,” he says. “I'm the only one left that greets and meets people… because I think I do a good job.” In addition to helping people out at the store, Wrigley keeps busy by fundraising for a variety of different charities, including for patient care at Dr. Kershaw's Hospice, a local hospital that provides free healthcare services to older adults.

Even though Wrigley doesn’t help charities for the recognition, his efforts have not gone unnoticed by the town of Oldham. Recently, Mayor Zahim Chauhan paid him a visit at the B&Q store to present the hardworking gentleman with a certificate and award. “Yesterday afternoon, the Mayor of Oldham @ChauhanZahid surprised 90-year-old Alan Wrigley with a Mayoral Appreciation Award at his workplace of B&Q, in recognition of his outstanding charitable work and support for local causes in Oldham,” the Oldham Council writes. “Alan, from Denshaw, has raised more than £175,000 over the last 20 years for a number of charities close to people’s hearts, including Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and Springhill Hospice.”

This special occasion comes a year after Wrigley was invited to the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and given the British Empire Medal for his charitable endeavors. “As many of you will know from your trips to B&Q, Alan always has a wonderful smile on his face when you enter the store and he’s always ready to help you in any way he can with your DIY shopping,” the Oldham Council adds. “A massive well done Alan, this is so thoroughly deserved!” When Wrigley's not working hard at the store, he makes his life exciting in other ways, including going bungee jumping and swimming with sharks. He says he'd like to continue working for another 20 years.

90-year-old Alan Wrigley has been an employee at B&Q, a DIY store, for over 20 years and a local celebrity in the town of Oldham, England.

Last week we wished a Happy 90th Birthday to our Fundraiser, Alan Wrigley! Alan has been collecting funds for over twenty years for local charities, and has raised over £175,000 in total with over £12,000 raised for our Hospice. I'm sure most of #OldhamHour will recognise him! pic.twitter.com/FGvKpSoq37 — Dr Kershaw's Hospice (@KershawsHospice) July 31, 2023

After the passing of his eldest son, Wrigley began raising money for different charities.

Alan Wrigley CBE has once again spent his time directing costumers and raising funds for Dr Kershaw's Hospice adding another £1,029.20 to his fundraising total and Hospice funds. Thank you Alan and thank you to our community who support him.#Supportocal #Oldham pic.twitter.com/HmqGmDe8Sm — Dr Kershaw's Hospice (@KershawsHospice) October 28, 2021

Wrigley has raised over $220,000 in the past 20 years and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

We would like to say a huge thank you to our fantastic community, @BandQ and of course the amazing, Alan Wrigley BEM who have donated over £1,005 in the last 6 weeks to help support patient care at Dr Kershaw's Hospice! Thank you #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/is86yXx81x — Dr Kershaw's Hospice (@KershawsHospice) July 13, 2021

The mayor of Oldham, Zahim Chauhan, presented Wrigley with a well-deserved award for his hard work.

As many of you will know from your trips to B&Q, Alan always has a wonderful smile on his face when you enter the store and he’s always ready to help you in any way he can with your DIY shopping. A massive well done Alan, this is so thoroughly deserved!#Oldham #OldhamHour pic.twitter.com/5IHiO3Nf90 — Oldham Council (@OldhamCouncil) August 17, 2023

Wrigley was even presented with the British Empire Medal at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

Congratulations Alan Wrigley who was recently awarded the British Empire Medal at the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace! Alan has been collecting funds for over 20 years for local charities, and has raised over £175,000 in total. Well done, thanks for everything you do! pic.twitter.com/rZDF66lGKe — Dr Kershaw's Hospice (@KershawsHospice) June 23, 2022

h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Man Takes His 26-Year-Old African Tortoise on Walks Through Tokyo

95-Year-Old Man Overcomes Illness to Become “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding

61 and 56-Year-Old Couple Shows What a “Healthy” Marriage Looks Like in Every Sense of the Word