90-Year-Old Store Clerk Raises Over $220K for Charity With No Plans To Stop Anytime Soon

By Margherita Cole on August 28, 2023

In the English town of Oldham, Alan Wrigley is a local celebrity. The 90-year-old has been a steadfast employee at the local B&Q—a chain of DIY stores in the UK—for more than 20 years. During that time, he's helped raise over $220,000 for different charities. Despite his older age, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon, either.

Wrigley is well-known in the store for his friendly demeanor and willingness to chat with all of the customers. After losing his son two decades ago, the routine at B&Q has also been a source of comfort. “I like to come in—I have something to get up to and come,” he says. “I'm the only one left that greets and meets people… because I think I do a good job.” In addition to helping people out at the store, Wrigley keeps busy by fundraising for a variety of different charities, including for patient care at Dr. Kershaw's Hospice, a local hospital that provides free healthcare services to older adults.

Even though Wrigley doesn’t help charities for the recognition, his efforts have not gone unnoticed by the town of Oldham. Recently, Mayor Zahim Chauhan paid him a visit at the B&Q store to present the hardworking gentleman with a certificate and award. “Yesterday afternoon, the Mayor of Oldham @ChauhanZahid surprised 90-year-old Alan Wrigley with a Mayoral Appreciation Award at his workplace of B&Q, in recognition of his outstanding charitable work and support for local causes in Oldham,” the Oldham Council writes. “Alan, from Denshaw, has raised more than £175,000 over the last 20 years for a number of charities close to people’s hearts, including Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and Springhill Hospice.”

This special occasion comes a year after Wrigley was invited to the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and given the British Empire Medal for his charitable endeavors. “As many of you will know from your trips to B&Q, Alan always has a wonderful smile on his face when you enter the store and he’s always ready to help you in any way he can with your DIY shopping,” the Oldham Council adds. “A massive well done Alan, this is so thoroughly deserved!” When Wrigley's not working hard at the store, he makes his life exciting in other ways, including going bungee jumping and swimming with sharks. He says he'd like to continue working for another 20 years.

h/t: [Upworthy]

