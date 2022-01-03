Photographer Mom Takes Fairytale Portraits of Her Kids to Show Timeless Magic of Childhood

Every day might not seem magical, but photographer Elena Shumilova has a penchant for making it feel enchanting with her dreamy portraiture. For years, she has been snapping photos of her family’s life around her home in the countryside of the Tver region in Russia. The images feature her kids as they explore the idyllic surroundings, often accompanied by furry and feathered friends.

Shumilova’s photographic techniques help cultivate a fairytale feeling in her work. Employing elements of warm light, a soft focus, and even a few props, there is a timeless feel to each image. While we know that these photos of her children are contemporary portraits, they look as though they could easily be plucked from a storybook in the 19th or 20th century. The time-bending images are a reminder that the simple joys in life—such as spending time with people and animals we love or traipsing around the outdoors—will never change.

Scroll down to see some of Shumilova’s latest images. If you’re interested in learning to shoot and edit like her, she has in-person workshops as well as online editing courses that demonstrate how she works in Photoshop.

Photographer Elena Shumilova shows the timeless magic of childhood in her dreamy portraiture.

