This Loving Father Captures the Magic of Everyday Moments With His 4 Kids

Photographer Adrian C. Murray reminds us of what it’s like to view the world through a child’s eyes. His ongoing series of enchanting images feature his four kids as they explore through play. Whether it’s conferring with a collection of teddy bears or going bowling with toilet paper rolls in their living room, each uplifting photo has a storybook feel; but, instead of being complete fantasy, they showcase the beauty and magical moments found in everyday life.

“From simple family events to stories that we dream up,” he tells My Modern Met, his inspiration knows no bounds. “I have always been a fan of Norman Rockwell and so I liked treating our images in a way that might convey a story—and I enjoyed doing this with my family—like Rockwell.” Capturing this can take a couple of forms, both logistically and technically. “Sometimes I utilize the continuous shutter-release mode to capture many frames but I usually try to avoid this and leave that for fast action that I can’t anticipate at the right moment,” he explains. “Other times I try to view the scene as a whole and wait for some signal that a moment I would like to capture is about to happen.”

Scroll down for some of Murray’s latest works, and you can follow him on Instagram to see what he and his adorable family are up to next.

Inspired by the works of Norman Rockwell, photographer Adrian C. Murray captures creative family photos of his four kids.

Adrian C. Murray: Website | Instagram

