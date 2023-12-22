Home / Animals

Elephants Have Been Found to Give Each Other Names in the Form of Rumbling Sounds

By Regina Sienra on December 22, 2023
group of elephants

Photo: zambezi/Depositphotos

For humans, naming animals comes almost naturally. It may be done either out of a need to organize them and give them a sort of identifier, or simply out of endearment. But it turns out that an animal species has been found to assign names to one another—a breakthrough find in the field of zoology. According to researchers, African savannah elephants have names for each other in the form of low, rumbling sounds.

The scientists who study the elephants at some of Kenya's elephant reserves noticed that the animals appeared to call to each other with individual names—that is, unique sounds specific to individuals in their social groups. But the indication of them being a name came from recipients responding accordingly to the call.

For the study, the researchers recorded elephant calls in two areas of Kenya—527 sounds in the Samburu ecosystem in the north and and 98 calls in the Amboseli National Park in the south. To determine which vocalizations were specific to an individual, the team singled out which members of groups of female elephants and their offspring had become separated from their herd when a sound was produced or was approached when the call was made. In the end, the scientists identified rumbles specific to 119 individuals.

While the elephant rumbles may sound similar upon first listen, the researchers have trained an AI to make out the subtle differences in each vocalization. So far, they've correctly identified the receivers of 20.3% of the 625 recorded calls. Interestingly, the calls were not generic sounds aimed at mothers or babies, but rather distinct to the receiver. In groups, sounds from different callers to the same receiver were similar, creating a more visible pattern than the one observed in simple messages between one caller and one receiver. More so, the scientists discovered that elephants responded more strongly to recordings of calls originally addressed to them than to calls addressed to other elephants, a reaction very similar to that of a name.

These trailblazing findings make elephants the first non-human animals to give each other names. And while the research still has a long way to go, zoologists are excited about the insights this may bring in terms of animal communication. Not only may it be much more complex than ever thought, but it may also be one thing shaping their communities in ways we never imagined.

According to researchers, African savannah elephants have names for each other in the form of low, rumbling sounds. This makes them the first non-human animals to give each other names.

group of elephants

Photo: gattophotos/Depositphotos

h/t: [Live Science]

Related Articles:

Photographer Wins Prize for Heartbreaking Story About the Plight of Endangered Forest Elephants

Photographer Shares How a Community in Kenya Came Together to Help Orphaned Elephants [Interview]

Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey

Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Group of Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescent Waters off the Coast of California
Kind Strangers Send 64 Pairs of Tiny Shoes to Chicken With Missing Toes So He Can Walk Around Easier
Jonathan the Tortoise Celebrates 191st Birthday, Making Him the Oldest Living Land Animal
Woman Has Been Best Friends With Her 175-Pound African Tortoise for 22 Years
Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Scientist Reunites With the Humpback Whale That Saved Her From a Shark

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Britain’s “Loneliest Sheep” Stuck at Bottom of Cliff for Two Years Is Finally Rescued
Lost Pet Tortoise Found Alive 5 Miles Away From Home After 3 Years
Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Showing Baby Turtle of an Endangered Species Discovered by His Dad
Fat Bear Week Crowns Female Brown Bear as Its 2023 Champion
Girl and Her Pet Water Buffalo Shares Their Adorable Adventures Together
Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.