Photographer Wins Prize for Heartbreaking Story About the Plight of Endangered Forest Elephants

Dutch photographer Jasper Doest has dedicated his career to “giving a voice to nonhuman lives.” His award-winning photography tells visual stories of wildlife in desperate need of attention. Now his work is being honored within the context of the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Doest's moving photostory about endangered African forest elephants in central Gabon has earned him the 2023 Fritz Pölking Prize. The award is named after esteemed German nature photographer and author Fritz Pölking, who passed away in 2007, and is given out annually for an outstanding portfolio of work.

Having majored in ecology, Doest is sensitive to the interconnectedness of all life on Earth. Through his photography, he looks to explore the relationship between humans and nature. His award-winning series A fragile refuge for forest elephants explores one of central Gabon's last safe havens for forest elephants—the rainforest of Lopé National Park. Doest spent two months on location in Gabon working on the story for National Geographic.

By showing how climate change is affecting fruit production in the rainforest, which cuts into the elephants' food supply, Doest clearly demonstrates how even these safe spaces are at risk. Through his work, it's clear that the consequences of human actions are all around us, and spread far and wide into areas we can't even imagine.

Doest also documents the harsh realities of the wildlife refuge, which has train tracks running through it. While these high-speed trains often hit and injure the elephants, it seems that economics takes precedence over what is best for these endangered animals. Witnessing these injuries and the subsequent handling of the events is something that Doest will never forget.

“I am haunted not only by the tragedy that occurred but also by the larger story of human greed that underlies it—there is a railway that runs through a National Park, primarily for the purpose of transporting a valuable mineral,” he wrote. “African Forest Elephants are on the brink of extinction, but meanwhile they are seen here as collateral damage to the global mining industry.”

Here's hoping that through Doest's work, which shines a spotlight on these tragedies, pressure can be brought to change the situation in order to help this dying species.

Jasper Doest: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images GDT EWPY 2023, Fritz Pölking Prize, Jasper Doest. My Modern Met was granted permission to feature photos by GDT Society.

