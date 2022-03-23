Home / Crafts

Realistic Textile Sculptures of Hearts Are Dedicated To Forgotten Women

By Margherita Cole on March 23, 2022
Textile Heart Sculptures by Ema Shin

Women have been overlooked throughout history, but artist Ema Shin honors their lives in her series of carefully crafted heart sculptures, entitled Hearts of Absent Women. Red, plush, and adorned with sparkling beads, these works of art merge different types of handicrafts—traditionally female pursuits—while their anatomically correct structure highlights the existence of women that have been erased from the past.

“I was born in Japan and grew up in a traditional Korean Family,” Shin says. “My grandfather kept a treasured family tree book for 32 generations, but it only included male descendants’ names, not daughters. In my art, I have always tried to celebrate women and their historical handcrafts. These sculptural hearts are made from embroidery, handwoven tapestry, and papier mâché to recognize and celebrate the silent behind-the-scenes domestic duties of women and represent not only her emotions but serve as offerings or amulets for her protection.”

Beautiful to look at, and big enough to rest in your hand, these pieces are sentimental reminders of forgotten women. The surfaces of these heart sculptures are decorated with an array of textures, from feathery strands to tendrils of stitches to knots and beads. This colorful tactile quality imbues each piece with a lively personality reflective of the complex inner and outer lives these women lead.

You can purchase archival giclée prints of Shin's work photographed by Matthew Stanton via her website, and keep up to date with her latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Melbourne-based artist Ema Shin creates realistic sculptures of hearts using textile materials.

Textile Heart Sculptures by Ema ShinTextile Heart Sculptures by Ema Shin

These soft, bead-trimmed works are part of her series, Hearts of Absent Women.

Textile Heart Sculptures by Ema ShinTextile Heart Sculptures by Ema Shin

They are dedicated to past women who have been forgotten.

Textile Heart Sculptures by Ema ShinTextile Heart Sculptures by Ema ShinTextile Heart Sculptures by Ema ShinEma Shin: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ema Shin.

Related Articles:

Beautiful Painted Staircases Inspired by Andean Textiles Transform the Hills of Lima, Peru

How to Make a Quilt: Learn Quilting Basics & Get Creative With Textiles

Textile Artist Hand-Crafts Fuzzy Felted Animals Made From Wool

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft
Artist “Draws” Amazing Portraits by Weaving Thread Around Nails
Learn How Tie-Dye Can Transform Ordinary Clothes Into Colorful One-of-a-Kind Outfits
Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns
Artist Interlaces Colorful Woolen Yarn to Create Mesmerizing Objects
Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Textile Art Celebrates the Minuscule Beauty To Discover in the Natural World
Artist Reuses Yarn and Discarded Plastics To Create Crocheted Art About the Climate Crisis
Olympian Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Cozy Knitting Kits
10 Easy DIY Christmas Ornament Tutorials
Colorful Ceramics Look Like They Have Real Crystals Growing From Their Surfaces
31 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.