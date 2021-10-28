Home / Art / Street Art

Beautiful Painted Staircases Inspired by Andean Textiles Transform the Hills of Lima, Peru

By Arnesia Young on October 28, 2021
Xomatok Painted Stairs in Lima, Peru

In the rolling hills of Lima, Peru, colorful murals coat the sloping staircases that forge paths through the city’s diverse neighborhoods. An effort to beautify and celebrate the cultural history of each district, the painted stairs form part of the city’s endeavor to recognize art as an essential part of community development. Peruvian artist Xomatok took part in this tremendous project, translating his artistic vision onto 13 stairways in the hilly footpaths of Alisos de Amauta. In collaboration with local residents, the artist transformed the plain stairs of the neighborhood with geometric designs inspired by the vibrant motifs commonly found in handwoven Andean textiles, especially traditional shawls or blankets called llicllas.

The paintings were completed with the help of community members over the course of two months as part of a city-wide initiative promoted by the Municipality of Lima called Pinta Lima Bicentenario. Xomatok is well known for his ventures into urban art, in which he seeks to explore elements of color and the relationships that humans have with their environment. A reflection of these sentiments, the kaleidoscopic patterns of these painted stairs serve not only to transfigure the surrounding landscape but also the very fabric of the community that resides within it.

Scroll down to see images of Xomatok’s gorgeous designs on the painted stairs. You can also get a bird’s-eye view of the finished pieces on the artist’s Instagram.

Peruvian artist Xomatok transformed the hills of Lima, Peru's Alisos de Amauta neighborhood with 13 vibrant staircases filled with patterns inspired by Andean textiles.

Xomatok Painted Stairs in Lima, PeruBeautiful Staircases Painted Like Andean TextilesBeautiful Staircases Painted Like Andean TextilesXomatok Painted Stairs in Lima, Peru

Xomatok Painted Stairs in Lima, PeruThe painted stairs were completed in collaboration with local residents to beautify the community and celebrate their cultural heritage.

Xomatok Painted Stairs in Lima, PeruBeautiful Staircases Painted Like Andean TextilesBeautiful Staircases Painted Like Andean TextilesBeautiful Staircases Painted Like Andean TextilesXomatok Painted Stairs in Lima, Peru

Xomatok: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Xomatok.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Transforms Building Façade With Bold Strokes of Colorful Energy

Giant Rainbow Murals Inspired by the Secret Colors of Pigeon Feathers

Artist Spreads Positivity Across the Globe With His Eco-Friendly Street Art

Vibrant Street Mural Transforms a Busy Crosswalk Into a Walkable Work of Art

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Artist Transforms the Side of an Old Ship With a Stunning Mural
Street Artist Decorates 115-Foot Water Tower With Portraits of Local Birds
Massive 20-Story Flower Mural Sprouts From Jersey City Skyline
Black Artists Revitalize the Streets of Detroit With a Colorful Mural Festival
Street Artist Uses Flowering Trees as “Natural Hair” To Complete Portraits of Women and Girls
Heartbreaking Art From Afghanistan’s First Female Street Artist Shamsia Hassani

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Rainbow Murals Inspired by the Secret Colors of Pigeon Feathers
Artist Brings the Sidewalk to Life With His Charming Chalk Art Characters
JR Creates Dazzling Illusion Across Façade of Rome’s Palazzo Farnese
Street Artist’s Illusion of Spray Can Shooting Flames Leaves Indelible Mark on London
Street Artist Transforms Building Façade With Bold Strokes of Colorful Energy
Artist Transforms Building Façade in France With Delicate Painted Lace

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.