In 2019, actress Emilia Clarke was wrapping up her role as Daenerys on Game of Thrones, one of the biggest projects of her career. She then revealed in a New Yorker essay that she had survived two aneurysms years before, almost at the beginning of her career. This inspired many people who had gone through similar traumas to finally share their stories and their struggles to find treatment. After becoming aware of the hardships aneurysm survivors face on the way to recovery, Clarke and her mom, Jenny, founded SameYou, a charity dedicated to helping people with brain injuries.

“SameYou’s mission is to pilot recovery innovations that bring immediate benefits to brain injury survivors and their families,” the charity states. “It operates with a small team and works with powerful partners globally to launch ground-breaking therapies and lead vital research into brain injury that wouldn’t be funded otherwise.”

Now, both Clarke and her mom have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. “I can say for both of us that the MBE is for the cause and the charity, and for that it's wicked. For that it's amazing,” the actress told BBC News. The pair also discussed the importance of their efforts with the Prince of Wales.

“We realized that very few people had access to long enough rehabilitation or early enough rehabilitation,” said the actress' mom, who on top of experiencing her daughter's plight, has also undergone surgery to remove an aneurysm. “You are expected to get better after a certain period, and that, sadly, is not the reality for the majority of people. Even if you have a very mild brain injury, it's a really major trauma.”

Among the work SameYou does, the charity raises money to treat more brain injury survivors with a pioneering rehabilitation technique called Neurorehabilitation Online (NROL). It includes physiotherapy, advice on how to live well, support for cognitive communication difficulties, and ways to improve speech. It is operated in real time via Teams by the National Health Service, and so far, a thousand patients have benefited from it.

To learn more about this charity and support their mission, visit SameYou's website.

