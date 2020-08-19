Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

When you think of some of Hollywood’s most famous actors, you probably imagine them as the characters that they’re most known for. From Mike Myers as Austin Powers to Tony Montana as Al Pacino, the actors and the roles they play are often entwined in our minds. Dutch graphic designer Ard Gelinck showcases these inseparable pairs in his series of photo manipulations. He seamlessly Photoshops actors and their most famous characters together in one image, so they look as though they’re friends.

Gelinck began creating digital art around 10 years ago, when he started making his Then and Now series. These works show celebrities superimposed next to photos of their younger selves, revealing how much they’ve changed. His latest series takes a slightly different approach. Recently, Gelinck has been using his Photoshop skills to make it look as though Hollywood actors are hanging out with their on-set personas, some of them from many years ago.

The series highlights the fact that the many actors really did have to make friends with their role while filming. Perhaps some method actors even fully inhabited the lives of their characters both on and off set. For example, Heath Ledger famously took the method acting approach for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight. Tragically as his last film before his death in 2008, he dedicated months getting under the skin of the chaotic character.

Scroll down to check out some of Gelinck’s photo manipulations and find more from his ever-growing portfolio on Instagram.

Ard Gelinck photoshops famous actors and their most iconic characters together in one image, so they look as though they’re friends.

The artist has been making his clever photo manipulations for around 10 years.

Gelinck also has an ongoing portrait series of celebrities posing with their younger selves, titled Then and Now.

