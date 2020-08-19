Home / Photography / Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

By Emma Taggart on August 19, 2020
Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Jack Nicholson and The Joker

When you think of some of Hollywood’s most famous actors, you probably imagine them as the characters that they’re most known for. From Mike Myers as Austin Powers to Tony Montana as Al Pacino, the actors and the roles they play are often entwined in our minds. Dutch graphic designer Ard Gelinck showcases these inseparable pairs in his series of photo manipulations. He seamlessly Photoshops actors and their most famous characters together in one image, so they look as though they’re friends.

Gelinck began creating digital art around 10 years ago, when he started making his Then and Now series. These works show celebrities superimposed next to photos of their younger selves, revealing how much they’ve changed. His latest series takes a slightly different approach. Recently, Gelinck has been using his Photoshop skills to make it look as though Hollywood actors are hanging out with their on-set personas, some of them from many years ago.

The series highlights the fact that the many actors really did have to make friends with their role while filming. Perhaps some method actors even fully inhabited the lives of their characters both on and off set. For example, Heath Ledger famously took the method acting approach for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight. Tragically as his last film before his death in 2008, he dedicated months getting under the skin of the chaotic character.

Scroll down to check out some of Gelinck’s photo manipulations and find more from his ever-growing portfolio on Instagram.

Ard Gelinck photoshops famous actors and their most iconic characters together in one image, so they look as though they’re friends.

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Ralph Macchio and Daniel Larusso

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Drew Barrymore and Gertie (And E.T.)

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Eddie Murphy and Axel Foley

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Joaquin Phoenix and The Joker

The artist has been making his clever photo manipulations for around 10 years.

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Neil Patrick Harris and Doogie Howser M.D.

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Hugh Jackman and Wolverine

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Sylvester Stallone and Rambo

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Mike Myers and Austin Powers

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Sean Connery and James Bond

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Millie Bobby Brown and Eleven

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Elijah Wood and Frodo Baggins

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Al Pacino and Tony Montana

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Brian Cranston and Walter White

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Emilia Clarke and Daenerys Targaryen

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Mark Hamill and Luke Skywalker

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Michael J. Fox and Marty McFly

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Heath Ledger and The Joker

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Jim Carrey and Lloyd Christmas

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Charlie Chaplin and The Tramp

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Christina applegate and Kelly Bundy

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Henry Winkler and Fonzie

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

John Stamos and Jesse Katsopolis

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Johnny Depp and The Hatter

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Courtney Cox and Monica Geller

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Famous Roles by Ard Gelinck

Sigourney Weaver and Ellen Ripley

Gelinck also has an ongoing portrait series of celebrities posing with their younger selves, titled Then and Now.

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Kayne West

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Elvis

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Amy Winehouse

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Angelina Jolie

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Justin Timberlake

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Bruce Willis

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Julia Roberts

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Chris Martin

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Miley Cyrus

Actors Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Leonardo DiCaprio

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Robin Williams

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Whitney Houston

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Roger Federer

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Madonna

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Celebrities Photoshopped Next to Their Younger Selves by Ard Gelinck

Robert De Niro

Ard Gelinck: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ard Gelinck.

