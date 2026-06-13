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teamLab’s Immersive and Infinite Installations Are Coming to Chicago in Fall 2026

By Sage Helene on June 13, 2026
teamLab, Order in Chaos, 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab, “Order in Chaos,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

The internationally renowned Japanese art collective teamLab is bringing a major exhibition to Chicago this fall. Opening September 22, 2026, at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago, teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity will feature immersive installations, digital artworks, and a North American premiere.

Founded in 2001, teamLab has built an international following through large-scale experiences that blend art, science, technology, and nature. The exhibition traces the collective’s evolution from early computer-generated works to recent installations that explore perception, existence, and the connections between people and their environments.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is titled Massless Suns and Dark Suns. The installation fills a darkened space with glowing spheres that appear to float in midair. As visitors approach, the spheres brighten and trigger reactions throughout the room. Looking across the installation reveals dark spheres that seem to give form to shadow itself, despite having no physical presence and remaining invisible to cameras.

Several works focus on the energy living things leave behind. In Dissipative Figures – Human and Dissipative Figures – Murmuration, teamLab depicts people and flocks of birds not through their physical outlines but via their effect on the surrounding environment. Air currents, movement, and invisible forces become the subject of the artwork.

Other installations examine how order and change emerge over time. Order in Chaos transforms simple interactions into evolving patterns without a central point of control, while The World of Irreversible Change synchronizes with Chicago’s weather and seasons. Rain, sunlight, and the passing of time all shape the artwork in the moment, creating a digital environment that changes alongside the world outside the museum.

All together, these works blur the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds, encouraging visitors to see themselves not as observers but as participants in an ever-changing environment. This exhibition builds on teamLab's longstanding relationship with the University of Chicago, where the collective’s Ever Blossoming Life has been on permanent display since 2021.

TeamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity will be on view at the Smart Museum of Art from September 22, 2026, through February 21, 2027. To learn more about the exhibition and the collective’s work, visit teamLab’s website.

Opening September 22, 2026, in Chicago, teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity brings together some of the Japanese collective's most ambitious digital and immersive artworks.

teamLab, Dissipative Figures - Human, 2026, from the series Dissipative Figures – Human, Light in Dark, 2023-, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab, “Dissipative Figures – Human,” 2026, from the series “Dissipative Figures – Human, Light in Dark,” 2023-, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab, The World of Irreversible Change, 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

teamLab, “The World of Irreversible Change,” 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

teamLab, The World of Irreversible Change, 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

teamLab, “The World of Irreversible Change,” 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

teamLab, The World of Irreversible Change, 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

teamLab, “The World of Irreversible Change,” 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

Visitors will encounter glowing spheres that react to their presence, installations that transform weather and daylight into living landscapes, and works that reveal the energy connecting people, animals, and their environments.

teamLab, Life Survives by the Power of Life II, 2020, Digital Work, 60 min (loop), Source Calligraphy: Sisyu © teamLab

teamLab, “Life Survives by the Power of Life II,” 2020, Digital Work, 60 min (loop), Source Calligraphy: Sisyu © teamLab

teamLab, Life Survives by the Power of Life II, 2020, Digital Work, 60 min (loop), Source Calligraphy: Sisyu © teamLab

teamLab, “Life Survives by the Power of Life II,” 2020, Digital Work, 60 min (loop), Source Calligraphy: Sisyu © teamLab

teamLab, Ever Blossoming Life – Gold © teamLab

teamLab, “Ever Blossoming Life – Gold” © teamLab

The exhibition traces teamLab’s ongoing exploration of perception and interconnectedness while offering a rare, large-scale survey of its groundbreaking practice.

teamLab, Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II, 2019, Digital Work, 12 channels, Endless © teamLab

teamLab, “Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II,” 2019, Digital Work, 12 channels, Endless © teamLab

teamLab, Massless Suns and Dark Suns, 2022-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab, “Massless Suns and Dark Suns,” 2022-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab, Massless Suns and Dark Suns, 2022-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab, “Massless Suns and Dark Suns,” 2022-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Exhibition Information:
teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity
September 22, 2026-February 21, 2027
Smart Museum of Art
5550 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

teamLab: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

Related Articles:

Immersive teamLab Museum and Wetlands Expansion Coming To Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

teamLab Transforms Osaka’s Botanical Garden Into a Living Work of Art at Night

Kyoto Is Now Home to teamLab’s Largest Museum of Immersive Installations

teamlab’s Ever-Changing, Immersive Artwork Arrives in Abu Dhabi

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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