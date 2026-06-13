teamLab’s Immersive and Infinite Installations Are Coming to Chicago in Fall 2026

The internationally renowned Japanese art collective teamLab is bringing a major exhibition to Chicago this fall. Opening September 22, 2026, at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago, teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity will feature immersive installations, digital artworks, and a North American premiere.

Founded in 2001, teamLab has built an international following through large-scale experiences that blend art, science, technology, and nature. The exhibition traces the collective’s evolution from early computer-generated works to recent installations that explore perception, existence, and the connections between people and their environments.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is titled Massless Suns and Dark Suns. The installation fills a darkened space with glowing spheres that appear to float in midair. As visitors approach, the spheres brighten and trigger reactions throughout the room. Looking across the installation reveals dark spheres that seem to give form to shadow itself, despite having no physical presence and remaining invisible to cameras.

Several works focus on the energy living things leave behind. In Dissipative Figures – Human and Dissipative Figures – Murmuration, teamLab depicts people and flocks of birds not through their physical outlines but via their effect on the surrounding environment. Air currents, movement, and invisible forces become the subject of the artwork.

Other installations examine how order and change emerge over time. Order in Chaos transforms simple interactions into evolving patterns without a central point of control, while The World of Irreversible Change synchronizes with Chicago’s weather and seasons. Rain, sunlight, and the passing of time all shape the artwork in the moment, creating a digital environment that changes alongside the world outside the museum.

All together, these works blur the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds, encouraging visitors to see themselves not as observers but as participants in an ever-changing environment. This exhibition builds on teamLab's longstanding relationship with the University of Chicago, where the collective’s Ever Blossoming Life has been on permanent display since 2021.

TeamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity will be on view at the Smart Museum of Art from September 22, 2026, through February 21, 2027. To learn more about the exhibition and the collective’s work, visit teamLab’s website.

Opening September 22, 2026, in Chicago, teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity brings together some of the Japanese collective's most ambitious digital and immersive artworks.

Visitors will encounter glowing spheres that react to their presence, installations that transform weather and daylight into living landscapes, and works that reveal the energy connecting people, animals, and their environments.

The exhibition traces teamLab’s ongoing exploration of perception and interconnectedness while offering a rare, large-scale survey of its groundbreaking practice.

Exhibition Information :

teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity

September 22, 2026-February 21, 2027

Smart Museum of Art

5550 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

teamLab: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

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