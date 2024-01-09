Over 300K Colorful Roman Numerals Elegantly Cascade in Installation Honoring Italian Fashion House

Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari celebrated the 75th anniversary of its iconic snake jewelry with a special installation by Tokyo-based French artist, architect, and designer Emmanuelle Moureaux. Known for her colorful installations, Moureaux created a seemingly infinite room filled with 347,100 Roman numerals in 100 shades of color.

100 colors no.50 “SERPENTI” is the 50th iteration of Moureaux's 100 colors series, with the incorporation of Roman numerals as a nod to Bulgari's origins in Rome. Visitors were invited to move through a narrow tunnel, as they were surrounded by curtains of acrylic panels with the symbols I, V, X, L, and C written in 100 different hues. Strategic cutouts allowed visitors to move into the installation, immersing themselves in the infinite space.

This sense of infinity is important to the piece, as it mirrors the coiled, repetitive nature of the coiled snake used in Bulgari's designs. “An endless journey of color,” declares Moureaux. “The expression of the installation changes with each step, creating a complex fascination that transforms endlessly. Just as the colors continue to be infinite, we hope that the future of BULGARI will also continue endlessly.”

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bulgari's iconic snake design; artist, architect, and designer Emmanuelle Moureaux created an infinity room in Tokyo.

Acrylic panels adorned with Roman numerals in 100 gradations of color form an immersive tunnel.

The work is part of Moureaux's 100 colors installation series.

Strategic cutouts allow visitors to move through the middle of the installation.

“Just as the colors continue to be infinite, we hope that the future of Bulgari will also continue endlessly.”

All photos by Daisuke Shima. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Emmanuelle Moureaux.