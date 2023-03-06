Home / Science

Elementary School Students Discover That EpiPens Turn Toxic in Outer Space

By Jessica Stewart on March 6, 2023
EpiPens are Toxic in Space

Photo: zhukovsky/Depositphotos

EpiPens are a life-saving device for those experiencing severe allergic reactions. But thanks to some curious elementary school students, it has been discovered that you can't rely on them if you're traveling to outer space. St. Brother André Elementary School’s Program for Gifted Learners won the opportunity to send EpiPens into space to see how the drug inside them—epinephrine—reacts to cosmic radiation. The results are fascinating.

Students in the Ottawa school range from 9 to 12 years old. They submitted their experiment to the Cubes in Space program, which selects projects to fly into space on two NASA missions a year. In this case, students sent up two samples. One went into space on a rocket while the other flew to the edge of outer space on a high-altitude balloon.

Once the samples came back down to Earth, they were analyzed by scientists at the University of Ottawa. The results showed that the epinephrine had been compromised and was only 87% pure. The other 13% had been transformed into toxic benzoic acid derivatives. This made the EpiPens not only unusable but also extremely dangerous.

“No epinephrine was found in the ‘after’ EpiPen solution samples,” shared Professor Paul Mayer of the Faculty of Science’s Department of Chemistry and Bimolecular Sciences. “This result raises questions about the efficacy of an EpiPen for outer space applications and these questions are now starting to be addressed by the kids in the PGL program.”

It's easy to see how the results of the experiment could have real-life implications and could compromise the safety of astronauts. Luckily, the students are already hard at work and looking for a solution to this problem. Currently, they're designing a capsule that could protect the EpiPens so that the medication doesn't become unusable.

For Mayer, seeing the success of these students is just a confirmation that the natural curiosity of children needs to be encouraged. “Kids are natural scientists. They are curious and ask questions. We adults just need to facilitate their participation in the scientific process, and then get out of the way and let them explore and learn.”

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

All Patients in This New Cancer Drug Study Are Now in Remission

Pharmaceutical Giant Eli Lilly Caps Price of Insulin at $35 a Month

NHS England Rolls Out Gadget for Zapping Away Cluster Headache Pain

Scientists Made an “Everlasting Bubble” That Lasted 465 Days Without Popping

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Shows 47% of Americans Have Lost Friends Since the Pandemic
28 Strange Animals You Didn’t Know Existed
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know
Study Suggests Body Odor Can Reveal if a Man Is Single or Not
“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Woolly Mammoth Back To Life
“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Dodo Back To Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

High School Students Create Prosthetic Hand for Their Classmate
Impossibly Tiny Radioactive Capsule Lost in the Australian Outback Is Now Found
Want To Turn up the Dance Floor? Science Says Turn up the Bass
American Scientists Set to Announce Major Breakthrough with Nuclear Fusion
Fossil of Ancient Giant Sea Turtle the Size of a Rhino Discovered in Spain
Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Celebrates Over 500 Years of Science Illustration

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.