Colorful Crocheted “Forest” Installation Takes Over Paris’ Grand Palais

Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto has brought one of his monumental installations to Paris' Grand Palais. Made from handwoven crochet, bark, earth, and spices, Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is a multi-sensory environment that encourages us to question our connection to nature.

According to the Grand Palais, Neto's work is inspired by the “profound impact of sailing and navigation on the world, which transformed relationships between people and places.” The artist incorporates cross-cultural exchange by weaving instruments from around the world into the piece, which visitors are periodically invited to play. In doing so, they become part of the dialogue about how these rhythms unite different cultures.

Throughout the summer, the space will be activated by concerts, workshops, and discussions where the public can learn about themes such as music, fabrics, Brazilian history, and climate issues, which inspire Neto's work. Presented in collaboration with Lisbon’s MAAT and as part of the France–Brazil Season 2025, Neto's grand architectural sculpture is an inspired vessel for learning.

Through his practice of blending sculpture and ritual, Neto creates a haven that allows for the embrace of nature within the urban context of Paris. Whether visitors walk barefoot across the earthen floor or delight in the delicate perfumes of the spices, Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is a near-spiritual experience that grounds visitors. It is also a wonderful display of what the Grand Palais, which reopened for the 2024 Paris Olympics, brings to the city's already rich cultural scene.

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is on view at the Grand Palais through July 25, 2025.

Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra

June 6, 2025–July 25, 2025

Grand Palais

3 avenue du Général Eisenhower, 75008 Paris, France

Ernesto Neto: Instagram

All images © GrandPalaisRmn 2025 / Photo Didier Plowy. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Grand Palais.