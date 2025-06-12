Home / Art / Installation

Colorful Crocheted “Forest” Installation Takes Over Paris’ Grand Palais

By Jessica Stewart on June 12, 2025

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto has brought one of his monumental installations to Paris' Grand Palais. Made from handwoven crochet, bark, earth, and spices, Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is a multi-sensory environment that encourages us to question our connection to nature.

According to the Grand Palais, Neto's work is inspired by the “profound impact of sailing and navigation on the world, which transformed relationships between people and places.” The artist incorporates cross-cultural exchange by weaving instruments from around the world into the piece, which visitors are periodically invited to play. In doing so, they become part of the dialogue about how these rhythms unite different cultures.

Throughout the summer, the space will be activated by concerts, workshops, and discussions where the public can learn about themes such as music, fabrics, Brazilian history, and climate issues, which inspire Neto's work. Presented in collaboration with Lisbon’s MAAT and as part of the France–Brazil Season 2025, Neto's grand architectural sculpture is an inspired vessel for learning.

Through his practice of blending sculpture and ritual, Neto creates a haven that allows for the embrace of nature within the urban context of Paris. Whether visitors walk barefoot across the earthen floor or delight in the delicate perfumes of the spices, Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is a near-spiritual experience that grounds visitors. It is also a wonderful display of what the Grand Palais, which reopened for the 2024 Paris Olympics, brings to the city's already rich cultural scene.

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is on view at the Grand Palais through July 25, 2025.

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra is a multi-sensory environment that encourages us to question our connection to nature.

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Ernesto Neto's monumental installation, made from handwoven crochet, bark, earth, and spices, is on view at Paris' Grand Palais.

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Nosso Barco Tambor Terra by Ernesto Neto

Ernesto Neto
Nosso Barco Tambor Terra
June 6, 2025–July 25, 2025
Grand Palais
3 avenue du Général Eisenhower, 75008 Paris, France

Ernesto Neto: Instagram

All images © GrandPalaisRmn 2025 / Photo Didier Plowy. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Grand Palais. 

Related Articles:

Icelandic Artist Creates Colorful Immersive Art Installations Using Hair

65-Foot-Tall Hand-Crocheted Tree “Grows” Inside Zurich’s Central Train Station

Immersive Installation Invites Viewers to Traverse a Suspended Crocheted Spiral

Architects Work With Global Crochet Communities To Create Giant Lacework Installations

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Remarkable Museum Exploring Materiality and Immersion Will Open in Kyoto This Fall
‘Electric Forest’ Brings Art, Music, and Magic to Michigan’s Enchanted Forest
Immersive Exhibition Lets You Experience Traditional Textiles as Never Before in Hong Kong
Ambitious Mobile Artwork Will Travel From Africa to the Arctic Circle to Campaign Against Climate Change
JR Takes Over the Duomo of Naples With Massive Portraits of 600 Locals
Iridescent Arc Looks Like a Ring of Mist & Light and Perfectly Frames Seoul’s Skyline

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

16-Foot-Tall Cactus Made of Vintage Cadillac Parts Celebrates Palm Springs Heritage
Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat
Giant Filtration System Serves Espresso Made With Water From Venice Canals
Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers
Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread
Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.