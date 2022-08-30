Home / Science / Astronomy

Watch This Video to Take a Warp Speed Flight From Earth to the Cartwheel Galaxy

By Madyson DeJausserand on August 30, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope has had no shortage of dazzling images, from its first color photos to incredible images of auroras on Jupiter. On August 2, 2022, another snapshot of the universe was released—the spectacular Cartwheel Galaxy. With all of these incredible new views of just some of the countless celestial bodies outside our globe, it’s sometimes hard to put it all into perspective. How big are we? How far away are all of these galaxies, planets, and stars?

Thanks to the European Space Agency (ESA), we can get a little more perspective. The agency released a video taking viewers on an intergalactic journey to see how far away the Earth really is from the Cartwheel Galaxy. For 28 seconds, the traveler passes star after star until the rare ring galaxy is finally in view. It takes almost 30 more seconds for the galaxy to fill the frame, and once it does, it is truly a sight to behold.

While the video doesn’t necessarily feel like warp speed space travel you would see in science fiction, it does take you 500 million light-years away from our home in about a minute. Since light-years are a measure of how long it takes light to travel to Earth, this actually means it has taken you 500 million years in the past. This short video is providing a little bit of not only space travel, but time travel as well.

Scroll below to travel millions of light-years from home.

The European Space Agency (ESA) released a video taking viewers on an intergalactic journey to the Cartwheel Galaxy, which is 500 million light-years from Earth.

European Space Agency (ESA): Website
James Webb Space Telescope: Website
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Spectacular ‘Cartwheel Galaxy’ Captured by James Webb Space Telescope

Astrophotographer Spends Over 100 Hours Capturing Dazzling “Eye of God”

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Spectacular Auroras on Jupiter

Astrophotographer Uses $500 Telescope to Photograph the Pillars of Creation

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

All-Black Female American Airline Crew Flies to Honor Bessie Coleman
Two Astrophotographers Team Up To Create Detailed Color Photo of the Moon
Balancing Artist Defies the Laws of Physics With His Amazing Feats of Object Stacking
10 Fascinating Facts About the Moon, Earth’s Nearest Neighbor
Penguin Hops on a Boat Full of Photographers To Escape the Wrath of a Seal
This NASA Astronaut Will Become the First Native American Woman in Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Spectacular Auroras on Jupiter
Rick Astley Recreates “Never Gonna Give You Up” Music Video After 35 Years
Astrophotographer Captures a Glimpse of the ISS Crossing the Sun From His Backyard
Astrophotographer Spends Over 100 Hours Capturing Dazzling “Eye of God”
Spectacular ‘Cartwheel Galaxy’ Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Here’s How Galileo Sketched the Moon as Seen Through His Telescope in 1609

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]