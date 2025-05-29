Home / Travel

You Can Visit This Eternal Flame Flickering Under a Waterfall

By Sara Barnes on May 29, 2025

Some things sound so magical, you might not realize that they're actually real. Eternal flames could make the list; they seem like something you'd only find in a fairy tale. But they’re real and still burning as we speak. And the best part? You don't need to travel to the depths of the Earth to find them.

Photographer and adventurer Mike Loughran shared a natural eternal flame that burns in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, New York, just outside Buffalo. Glowing inside a grotto behind Eternal Flame Falls, the flickering flame stays lit throughout all seasons, even during the winter when the waterfall freezes.

Eternal flames stay lit in various ways. In the case of Chestnut Ridge Park, it’s fueled by a deposit of natural gas that’s emitted at the base of the waterfall. For many years, scientists thought the fire burned because the gas pocket rose from an extremely hot bedrock of shale, creating natural gas. But more recently, researchers from Indiana University found this wasn’t the case. The shale wasn’t hot enough or old enough to cause the gas pocket, yet it still exists. There’s another reason for the eternal flame, and scientists aren’t sure why.

You can visit Eternal Flame Falls on a short hike in Chestnut Ridge Park. If you go, be sure to bring a lighter; although the flame has the capacity to stay lit year-round, it's occasionally extinguished and needs to be reignited by a hiker.

Photographer and adventurer Mike Loughran shared a natural eternal flame that burns in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, New York.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Loughran (@fishlikemike)

Glowing inside a grotto behind Eternal Flame Falls, the flickering flame stays lit throughout all seasons, even during the winter when the waterfall freezes.

You can visit Eternal Flame Falls on a short hike in Chestnut Ridge Park.

If you go, be sure to bring a lighter; although the flame has the capacity to stay lit year-round, it's occasionally extinguished and needs to be reignited by a hiker.

Eternal Flame Falls at Chestnut Ridge Park

Photo: SK-M/Depositphotos

Related Articles:

Study Reveals That Humans Have Only Seen 0.001% of Our Deep Seafloor

Scientists Say Underwater Volcano May Soon Erupt Off Oregon’s Coast

Tourist Causes a “World Changing” Event by Dropping Cheetos Into North America’s Largest Cave

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

London Hotel Serves Afternoon Tea Featuring Cakes Inspired by Hokusai’s Iconic Woodblock Prints
New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes
Learn About the Japanese Technique of Relocating—Rather Than Cutting Down—Trees
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video
This Japanese Airport Hasn’t Lost a Bag In 30 Years—Here’s How
Study Reveals That Humans Have Only Seen 0.001% of Our Deep Seafloor
Scientists Say Underwater Volcano May Soon Erupt Off Oregon’s Coast
Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy
Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.