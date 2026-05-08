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Stylish San Francisco Hotel Combines City Living With Luxurious Accommodations

By Sara Barnes on May 8, 2026

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

When traveling, it matters where you stay. Even if you’re spending a lot of time away from the place you’ve set your suitcase, accommodations are an important respite after a long day. In San Francisco, The Jay, Autograph Collection hotel offers the best of both worlds: it’s located in the heart of the city and is a luxurious place to lay your head at night.

The hotel is situated on Battery Street, surrounded by San Francisco’s iconic walkable neighborhoods. Its location makes it easy to get to Chinatown, the Embarcadero, and Fisherman’s Wharf on foot, allowing visitors to take full advantage of the Bay Area culture. And even when it’s time to turn in, a stay at The Jay boasts stunning views of the city’s skyline and waters, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows in its rooms.

The hotel has 360 rooms that appeal to a variety of guests. Whether you’re traveling by yourself or with a friend, each room has a calming, neutral color palette, with cozy fibers and medium wood tones. Of the nine available room styles, the ultimate accommodation is The Nest Penthouse. The 1,660-square-foot apartment features a living/sitting area, dining area, and separate living room alongside one bedroom and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub.

You don’t have to venture far to dine and drink. The hotel has the Third Floor Terrace, where you can sip craft cocktails and enjoy small bites on the stylishly appointed rooftop. Within the hotel is Prelude, a restaurant giving you a taste of Southern cooking inspired by Bay Area ingredients. And if you’re looking for morning joe and pastries, there’s a coffee bar that opens at 6:30 a.m. to jumpstart your day.

To book your stay, visit the The Jay, Autograph Collection website.

The Jay, Autograph Collection hotel in San Francisco offers the best of both worlds: it’s located in the heart of the city and is a luxurious place to lay your head at night.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay boasts 360 rooms that appeal to a variety of guests.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

Whether you’re traveling by yourself or with a friend, each room has a calming, neutral color palette, with cozy fibers and medium wood tones.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

Of the nine available room styles, the ultimate accommodation is The Nest Penthouse.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The 1,660-square-foot apartment features a living/sitting area, dining area, and separate living room alongside one bedroom and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

You don’t have to venture far to dine and drink. The hotel has the Third Floor Terrace, where you can sip craft cocktails and enjoy small bites on the stylishly appointed rooftop.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

Within the hotel is Prelude, a restaurant giving you a taste of Southern cooking inspired by Bay Area ingredients.

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay, Autograph Collection:  Website

All images via The Jay, Autograph Collection.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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