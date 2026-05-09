Get a Private Night of Stargazing When You Book This Airbnb With Its Own Observatory

A home nestled in the California desert, near Joshua Tree National Park, is in the perfect spot for a stargazing escape. With little to no light pollution, you can see the night sky in all its glory. And this Airbnb, located 20 minutes from the park, takes it one step further. The experience of stargazing is enhanced by a private observatory with a professional telescope right on the property.

Boasting the aforementioned observatory along with gorgeous daytime views, a hot tub, and a game room, it’s no wonder that the house is a “Guest Favorite” on Airbnb. Its interior blends old West and American Futurism in a way that is sleek and modern, while also on theme with the environment. The effect creates a bit of a space-cowboy vibe.

The jewel of the Airbnb is, of course, the fully automated, guest-controlled observatory, which is the only one of its kind in the U.S. You can download an app created by the hosts that lets you operate the observatory with ease. And—weather permitting—when night falls, you’ll be able to observe the sky in an almost magical way. With the system, a click of a button is all it takes for the observatory to pinpoint any space object on its own.

This getaway is guaranteed to connect you with nature, and there is no shortage of things to see and do: relaxing by the firepit, going on an alien-themed scavenger hunt, playing yard games, and dining al fresco. But the best part may be playing dress up in the space suits, which are for all ages.

Book your visit on Airbnb.

Stay in this one-of-a-kind property where you can stargaze to your heart’s content thanks to the sophisticated but accessible observatory.

While the observatory is a big draw, there is no shortage of things to see and do.

Take a quick trip to Joshua Tree National Park, go on an alien scavenger hunt, or just relax by the fire pit.

The home also has plenty of games, and the interior decorating blends modern luxury with the old western landscape, creating a space-cowboy vibe.

Airbnb: Website

All images via Airbnb.

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