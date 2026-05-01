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Day Zero Festival Brings Music and Art to the Mayan Jungle

By Regina Sienra on May 1, 2026

Day Zero Festival

On December 21, 2012, many people around the world were on edge. A misinterpretation surrounding the Mayan calendar seemed to predict the end of the world on this day. (In the end, it was simply the beginning of a new time period.) Inspired by both the apocalyptic ruckus and the feeling of rebirth accompanying the date, DJ Damian Lazarus threw a reverie in the very Mayan jungle where the prophecy had come from. With this, Day Zero Festival was born.

Now, nearly 14 years later, Day Zero has become one of the most exciting electronic music festivals in the world. While many of its peers rose to fame because of the acts in their lineup, this is not what carries the entire weight of the experience at Day Zero. For them, it’s all about offering world-class raving that puts sustainability, art, and cultural exchange at the forefront.

“The Day Zero experience hangs on the pillars of immersion and cultural connectivity, sharing space between the ancient world and modern mankind,” says the festival on its website. “From sunset to sunrise, each moment is woven within the fabric of the venue’s energy. This connection with surroundings and self is what has helped create the ideal environment for experiencing the world’s best electronic music.”

For starters, it has three lush locations around the world: Tulum, Mexico; Bali, Indonesia; and Milagres, Brazil. Committed to leaving the area cleaner than they found it, the festival enlists industry professionals to restore the green areas afterwards, something most music festivals around the world don’t even look into. Even so, they are aware of the challenges in rallying the party goers to follow suit and take care of the environment.

Among the initiatives to preserve the areas the festival takes place in are waste control and minimization, as well as onsite recycling and  a tracking system of the full recycling process and post-production restoration. In the case of Tulum, they’ve collaborated with local conservation groups, and since 2022 they’ve teamed up with Petgas to transform plastic into fuel, which they will start to use for the festival generators.

“All of us have seen the devastating impact of human action on this planet. As an event industry we have reached the point of no return,” Day Zero adds. “We are creating an imminent effect on this planet with any event we organize. It is time to do the necessary. It is time to avoid our experience having a negative impact. We must take an active stand to inform and inspire our crowd.”

While Day Zero 2026 has come to an end, you can still be part of the experience in 2027.  To stay up to date with the festival, you can follow Day Zero on Instagram.

Since its inception in 2012, Day Zero has grown into one the one of the most exciting electronic music festivals in the world.

Day Zero Festival

The festival offers world-class raving that puts sustainability, art, and cultural exchange at the forefront.

Day Zero Festival

It boasts three lush enviable locations around the world; Tulum, Mexico; Bali, Indonesia, and Milagres, Brazil.

Day Zero Festival

“The Day Zero experience hangs on the pillars of immersion and cultural connectivity, sharing space between the ancient world and modern mankind.”

Day Zero Festival

“From sunset to sunrise, each moment is woven within the fabric of the venue’s energy.”

Day Zero Festival

“This connection with surroundings and self is what has helped create the ideal environment for experiencing the world’s best electronic music.”

Day Zero Festival

Committed to be leaving the area cleaner than they found it, the festival enlists industry professionals to restores the green areas afterwards.

Day Zero Festival

“We are creating an imminent effect on this planet with any event we organize. We must take an active stand to inform and inspire our crowd.”

Day Zero Festival

While Day Zero 2026 has come to an end, you can still be part of the experience in 2027.

Day Zero Festival

Day Zero Festival: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Day Zero Festival.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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