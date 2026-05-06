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Luxury Trip Designer MyBhutan Is Helping You Experience the Country Like Never Before

By Sara Barnes on May 6, 2026

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

Located on the eastern edge of the Himalayas is the country of Bhutan. Its mountainous landscape and dense forests have made it historically inaccessible to the outside world. Bhutan only opened to tourists in the 1970s, and even today, tourism is intentionally limited through a high daily fee to preserve its way of life. But those who visit Bhutan experience an uncolonized culture, where traditional dress is still worn, alongside a landscape that is about 70% forests. For most people, its unlike anything they will ever experience. Helping facilitate this is luxury travel designer and outfitter MyBhutan, which creates unforgettable trips blending boutique service, accommodations, and authentic activities.

MyBhutan wants to help you experience Bhutan the way a family member or close friend would. The company creates Private Journeys, which are never publicized and always personal; details are shaped around your own curiosities, passions, and pursuits. You are given incredible access to places off the beaten path, which are only reserved and arranged by people MyBhutan has come to trust over many years.

The company’s Sangwa offerings epitomize its personal touch. Sangwa means “hidden” or “secret” and is a collection of ultra-private, luxury hidden camps in previously unexplored lands—some of which were settled by Bhutan’s earliest inhabitants. They are located throughout the kingdom, and the locations are only revealed upon arrival. One example of this unique experience is Haa Sangwa, which less than 2% of visitors to Bhutan see. First settled in the 8th century, the Lhop community lives in bamboo forests that are hidden deep in dense jungles. They speak their own language, which is unnamed and largely unwritten. Red pandas and snow leopards are some of the endangered wildlife there.

Sangwa invites you to stay in a traditional yak tent handmade by nomadic highlanders. You can partake in activities including sunrise yoga, gathering natural botanicals and crafting incense, witnessing sacred dances, foraging for wild mushrooms and seasonal plants, and even entering forests after dark with an expert tracker and searching for wildlife. Whatever the itinerary, you will have the chance to commune with the people who live there and understand the culture and traditions that have remained in place for centuries.

Learn more about the adventures that await on MyBhutan’s website.

Located on the eastern edge of the Himalayas is the country of Bhutan, a place that has been historically inaccessible to the outside world. In fact, it only opened to tourists in the 1970s.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

Luxury travel designer and outfitter MyBhutan creates unforgettable trips blending boutique service, accommodations, and authentic activities.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

MyBhutan wants to help you experience Bhutan the way a family member or close friend would.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

The company’s Sangwa offerings epitomize its personal touch. Sangwa means “hidden” or “secret” and is a collection of ultra-private, luxury hidden camps in previously unexplored lands—some of which were settled by Bhutan’s earliest inhabitants.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

They are located throughout the kingdom, and the locations are only revealed upon arrival.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

Sangwa invites you to stay in a traditional yak tent handmade by nomadic highlanders.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

You can partake in activities including sunrise yoga, witnessing sacred dances, and trekking with a guide to see wildlife.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

Whatever the itinerary, you will have the chance to commune with the people who live there and understand the culture and traditions that have remained in place for centuries.

MyBhutan Bhutan Travel

MyBhutan: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MyBhutan.

Related Articles:

New Gelephu International Airport Is a Celebration of Bhutanese Culture and Heritage

Photographer Captures the Spirit of Bhutan in the Warm Faces of Its People

Interview: Exploring the Rich Cultural Traditions and Sacred Festivals of Bhutan

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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