Luxury Trip Designer MyBhutan Is Helping You Experience the Country Like Never Before

Located on the eastern edge of the Himalayas is the country of Bhutan. Its mountainous landscape and dense forests have made it historically inaccessible to the outside world. Bhutan only opened to tourists in the 1970s, and even today, tourism is intentionally limited through a high daily fee to preserve its way of life. But those who visit Bhutan experience an uncolonized culture, where traditional dress is still worn, alongside a landscape that is about 70% forests. For most people, it’s unlike anything they will ever experience. Helping facilitate this is luxury travel designer and outfitter MyBhutan, which creates unforgettable trips blending boutique service, accommodations, and authentic activities.

MyBhutan wants to help you experience Bhutan the way a family member or close friend would. The company creates Private Journeys, which are never publicized and always personal; details are shaped around your own curiosities, passions, and pursuits. You are given incredible access to places off the beaten path, which are only reserved and arranged by people MyBhutan has come to trust over many years.

The company’s Sangwa offerings epitomize its personal touch. Sangwa means “hidden” or “secret” and is a collection of ultra-private, luxury hidden camps in previously unexplored lands—some of which were settled by Bhutan’s earliest inhabitants. They are located throughout the kingdom, and the locations are only revealed upon arrival. One example of this unique experience is Haa Sangwa, which less than 2% of visitors to Bhutan see. First settled in the 8th century, the Lhop community lives in bamboo forests that are hidden deep in dense jungles. They speak their own language, which is unnamed and largely unwritten. Red pandas and snow leopards are some of the endangered wildlife there.

Sangwa invites you to stay in a traditional yak tent handmade by nomadic highlanders. You can partake in activities including sunrise yoga, gathering natural botanicals and crafting incense, witnessing sacred dances, foraging for wild mushrooms and seasonal plants, and even entering forests after dark with an expert tracker and searching for wildlife. Whatever the itinerary, you will have the chance to commune with the people who live there and understand the culture and traditions that have remained in place for centuries.

Learn more about the adventures that await on MyBhutan’s website.

Located on the eastern edge of the Himalayas is the country of Bhutan, a place that has been historically inaccessible to the outside world. In fact, it only opened to tourists in the 1970s.

Luxury travel designer and outfitter MyBhutan creates unforgettable trips blending boutique service, accommodations, and authentic activities.

MyBhutan wants to help you experience Bhutan the way a family member or close friend would.

The company’s Sangwa offerings epitomize its personal touch. Sangwa means “hidden” or “secret” and is a collection of ultra-private, luxury hidden camps in previously unexplored lands—some of which were settled by Bhutan’s earliest inhabitants.

They are located throughout the kingdom, and the locations are only revealed upon arrival.

Sangwa invites you to stay in a traditional yak tent handmade by nomadic highlanders.

You can partake in activities including sunrise yoga, witnessing sacred dances, and trekking with a guide to see wildlife.

Whatever the itinerary, you will have the chance to commune with the people who live there and understand the culture and traditions that have remained in place for centuries.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MyBhutan.