Entertainment

Watch the Wholesome Reaction of Actor F. Murray Abraham Realizing People Are Cheering for Him

By Regina Sienra on January 24, 2023

Behind the scenes, red carpets can be pretty chaotic; fans want to get a glimpse of their favorite celebrities, photographers are trying to get good shots in a fast-paced environment, and stars are meeting the media before being rushed in. Among all this mayhem, it's understandable to not really know what's going on. Actor F. Murray Abraham had an experience like this at the latest Golden Globes. As he was walking down the red carpet, he heard cheering, but wasn't sure what the clamor was for. He turned to face the crowd and then realized people were actually cheering for him. In that heartwarming moment, his face lit up with an endearing smile. A video of that precise moment shared by Ali D. has captured hearts around the globe.

Abraham was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category for his role as Bert Di Grasso in The White Lotus. This is one of the most celebrated roles the 83-year-old actor has played in years. He is best known for his Oscar-winning role in the movie Amadeus (1984), where he played the antagonist, Salieri.

This recent Golden Globes nomination and the sweet encounter couldn't have come at a better time, since the actor recently experienced a tough moment in his personal life—his wife of 60 years, Kate Hannan, passed away last November. Knowing this, it makes his smiling face in the candid clip even sweeter.

Despite how quickly it all unfolded—the whole interaction only lasts a few seconds, from the moment Abraham notices, cheerfully poses for the camera, and waves goodbye—it was enough to melt the hearts of many. Twitter user @tom_augustine reposted the video with the caption, “This should be happening everywhere he goes tbh,” which earned over 380,000 likes. His fans took the opportunity to praise his work, while others reveled in the wholesomeness of the scene. One user simply replied, “Well, that’s just the loveliest thing I’ve seen for ages.”

Actor F. Murray Abraham was walking down the red carpet when he heard an uproar of cheers. As he realized people were cheering for him, his face lit up with a smile.

h/t: [BuzzFeed News]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
