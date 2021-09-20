15 Creative Face Paint Ideas for Kids That You Can Recreate

For kids, birthday parties and special events become much more exciting when arts and crafts are involved. And one of the best and most photogenic among them is face painting. With just a couple of colors and a brush, you can decorate your child's face with imaginative designs like butterflies, flowers, and animals.

If you want to give this project a shot, but don't know where to start, then rest easy. We've collected an array of face paint ideas that are sure to ignite your imagination as well as your child's. Among them are some that are easier, like a ladybug mask, and some that are more challenging, such as a dragon's claws.

Scroll down to see 15 face paint ideas for kids and the 5 best face paints.

Face Painting Ideas for Kids

Butterfly Eye Mask

Ladybug Mask

Rabbit Face

Flower Crown

Cat Face (Tiger, Lion, Leopard)

Dragon Claws

Caterpillar Eye Mask

Tiara

Bee Mask

Spiderman

Flowers

Soccer Ball

Owl

Fairy

Robot

Best Face Paint

Faber Castell Face Painting Kit

Snazaroo Face Paint Starter Set

Palmer Face Paint

Kwik Face Stix (Set of 3)

Crafty Dab Jumbo Crayon Face Paint

Need some help painting your designs? Then try using some of these stencils!

Face & Body Stencils (Set of 110)

