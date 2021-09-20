15 Creative Face Paint Ideas for Kids That You Can Recreate

For kids, birthday parties and special events become much more exciting when arts and crafts are involved. And one of the best and most photogenic among them is face painting. With just a couple of colors and a brush, you can decorate your child's face with imaginative designs like butterflies, flowers, and animals.
If you want to give this project a shot, but don't know where to start, then rest easy. We've collected an array of face paint ideas that are sure to ignite your imagination as well as your child's. Among them are some that are easier, like a ladybug mask, and some that are more challenging, such as a dragon's claws.
Scroll down to see 15 face paint ideas for kids and the 5 best face paints.
Face Painting Ideas for Kids
Butterfly Eye Mask
Ladybug Mask
View this post on Instagram
Rabbit Face
Flower Crown
View this post on Instagram
Cat Face (Tiger, Lion, Leopard)
View this post on Instagram
Dragon Claws
View this post on Instagram
Caterpillar Eye Mask
View this post on Instagram
Tiara
Bee Mask
View this post on Instagram
Spiderman
View this post on Instagram
Flowers
View this post on Instagram
Soccer Ball
View this post on Instagram
Owl
View this post on Instagram
Fairy
View this post on Instagram
Robot
View this post on Instagram
Best Face Paint
Faber Castell Face Painting Kit
Snazaroo Face Paint Starter Set
Palmer Face Paint
Kwik Face Stix (Set of 3)
Crafty Dab Jumbo Crayon Face Paint
Need some help painting your designs? Then try using some of these stencils!
Face & Body Stencils (Set of 110)
Related Articles:
“Galaxy Makeup” Trend Has People Painting Constellation Freckles on Their Face
Art Student Uses Makeup to Transform Her Body into Mind-Bending Optical Illusions
50+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look