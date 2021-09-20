Home / Crafts

15 Creative Face Paint Ideas for Kids That You Can Recreate

By Margherita Cole on September 20, 2021
Face Painting on Kids

Photo: lucidwaters/DepositPhotos
For kids, birthday parties and special events become much more exciting when arts and crafts are involved. And one of the best and most photogenic among them is face painting. With just a couple of colors and a brush, you can decorate your child's face with imaginative designs like butterflies, flowers, and animals.

If you want to give this project a shot, but don't know where to start, then rest easy. We've collected an array of face paint ideas that are sure to ignite your imagination as well as your child's. Among them are some that are easier, like a ladybug mask, and some that are more challenging, such as a dragon's claws.

Scroll down to see 15 face paint ideas for kids and the 5 best face paints. 

Face Painting Ideas for Kids

 

Butterfly Eye Mask

Butterfly Face Paint

Photo: luislouro/DepositPhotos

 

Ladybug Mask

 

Rabbit Face

Rabbit Face Painting

Photo: KatarinaGondova/DepositPhotos

 

Flower Crown

 

Cat Face (Tiger, Lion, Leopard)

Tiger Face Painting

Photo: lucidwaters/DepositPhotos

 

Dragon Claws

 

Caterpillar Eye Mask

 

Tiara

Tiara Face Painting

Photo: lucidwaters/DepositPhotos

 

Bee Mask

 

Spiderman

 

Flowers

 

Soccer Ball

 

Owl

 

Fairy

 

Robot

 

Best Face Paint

 

Faber Castell Face Painting Kit

Faber-Castell Face Painting Kit

Faber-Castell | $10.29

 

Snazaroo Face Paint Starter Set

Snazaroo Face Paint Set

Snazaroo | $35

 

Palmer Face Paint

Palmer Face Paint

Palmer | $3.80 per 8 oz bottle

 

Kwik Face Stix (Set of 3)

Face Stix

Kwik Stix | $4.70

 

Crafty Dab Jumbo Crayon Face Paint

Face Painting Crayons

Crafty Dab | $4.50

 

Need some help painting your designs? Then try using some of these stencils!

 

Face & Body Stencils (Set of 110)

