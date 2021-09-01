Home / Art

Art Critic Cosplays as Famous Figures From Iconic Paintings

By Margherita Cole on September 1, 2021
Famous Art Cosplay

Have you ever looked at a painting and wondered what it would be like to live inside of it? Well, Olga Tolstunova might be able to show you. The Ukrainian art teacher has been cosplaying as the figures of history's most famous paintings to make learning about these well-known pieces more fun.

She uses makeup, clothing, and creative backgrounds to replicate artwork from different eras and art styles. This passion project requires quite a bit of improvisation from the teacher. Since many of the garments in these old works are hard to find or create, she often uses her own clothing, scavenging for pieces that best match the original's color palette. Additionally, she replaces hard-to-find props with objects that she has in her home.

Mirroring modern paintings is also a challenge due to their more stylized nature. However, Tolstunova has her ways to make it work. She uses extensive makeup and body paint to recreate colorful palettes and expressive brushstrokes. In doing so, she also appears to be more abstract.

Scroll down to see more of Tolstunova's amazing transformations, and follow her on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest cosplay.

Ukrainian art teacher Olga Tolstunova cosplays as the figures of some of history's most famous paintings.

Famous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayFamous Art CosplayOlga Tolstunova: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Bright Side]

All images via Olga Tolstunova's Instagram.

