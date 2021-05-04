Home / Funny

Creative Cosplayer Crafts Hilariously “Low Cost” Costumes That Are Brilliant

By Sara Barnes on May 4, 2021
Billie Eilish Cosplay

You might think that to dress in cosplay, you’ve got to have a lot of fancy supplies to make your costume. But as Anucha Saengchart (aka Lonelyman) shows, you just need some basic materials and creative thinking. His hilarious Low Cost Cosplay is a wildly popular project in which he documents how he transforms into characters in pop culture and beyond—all on a budget and in little time.

Each post on the Low Cost Cosplay Facebook page and Instagram account is a costume in four acts. The first panel shows Saengchart as he inspects the tool (or tools) that he’ll be using to produce his look. Sometimes, it’s a piece of fruit, other times body paint, or maybe even ketchup and French fries. In the second panel, he takes a shot of his work in progress. The final two panels are a side-by-side comparison of his handiwork and the source image.

Perhaps surprisingly, Saengchart captures the essence of who (or what) he’s trying to depict by creatively arranging his materials or using forced perspective. Are they perfect recreations? Of course not! But, that’s the fun of Low Cost Cosplay, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite iterations of Saengchart’s budget cosplay.

Anucha Saengchart (aka Lonelyman) creates funny costumes he calls “Low Cost Cosplay.”

Sailor Moon Cosplay

They prove you don't need fancy materials to recreate figures from pop culture—you just need some creative thinking.

Low Cost CosplayLow Cost CosplayFunny Budget CosplayFunny Budget CosplayLow Cost CosplayLow Cost CosplayScream CosplayLow Cost CosplayLow Cost CosplayFunny Budget CosplayBudget CosplayMinon CosplayFunny Budget CosplayFunny Budget CosplayLow Cost Cosplay: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Low Cost Cosplay.

Related Articles:

Retired Married Couple Now Spend Their Days Together in Elaborate Cosplay Outfits

Black Cosplayer Breaks Boundaries with Diverse Array of Creative Costumes

Russian Cosplayer Perfectly Transforms Herself Into Pop Culture’s Most Famous Ladies

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Musician Soundtracks His Mom’s Life by Adding Silly Trombone Tunes to Her Chores
Container Ship That Was the Blocking Suez Canal Stays Stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Lawyer Accidentally Shows Up To Virtual Court With Kitten Filter On

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration
75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”
Mom Shares Funny Photo of How Her Toddler Half-Decorated a Christmas Tree
Funny Animation Celebrates Comic Book Legend Stan Lee’s Love of Cursing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.