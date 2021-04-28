Photographer Fares Micue on Her Artistic Self-Portraits Exploring Mental Health and Self Growth [Podcast]

This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast we talk with photographer Fares Micue about her striking self-portraits that tell interesting stories about self-growth and mental health. Using imagery of flowers, origami, and other delicate props, Micue transforms self-portraits into beautiful narratives about life. Her work is accompanied by thoughtful prose that brings new meaning to each piece.

We learn about Micue’s artistic process and the many new things she has learned along the way—from making origami to finding inner peace. Micue explains that not every new work describes a personal experience. Though these photographs are of herself, many represent characters that come from her imagination or from people watching.

Micue also tells us about how these characters have made an impact on others. She is able to introduce relatable narratives that help heal old wounds or open up viewers to new ideas. This episode is a great listen for those looking for news to express themselves through photography and art or for those who don’t know how to start their creative journey.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review!

Listen to our chat with photographer Fares Micue about her creative process and striking self-portraits.

Fares Micue: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles :

Striking Self-Portraits Use Flowers and Butterflies to Explore Self-Growth and Mental Health

Best of 2020: Top 60+ Photographs From Around the World

Photographer and Game Designer Liam Wong on His Cinematic Shots and Eye for Composition [Podcast]