Home / Art

This Laguna Beach Arts Festival Champions Local Art With a Juried Show of 120 Area Artists

By Sara Barnes on August 4, 2026
Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Kyle Fierro

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California, has made its yearly return and ignited the creative community in Orange County. Happening now through September 3, 2026, the event features 120 local visual artists alongside live entertainment, hands-on art activities, and more. There’s something for everyone in this long-standing show, which has been around for nearly a century.

The core of the festival is its artists and the work that they exhibit. Artists are selected by a jury, making it a high-caliber event that affords creatives the valuable opportunity to have their work seen by the general public and sold, too, often landing them in private collections. While it’s a boon for artists, attendees get direct interaction with the art on display. Visitors can talk with the artists and get insight into their creativity, from their processes to inspiration and more. To facilitate these interactions, the festival hosts free art tours throughout the week, where you’ll be sure to meet the artists and even see them demo their techniques.

The visual arts component is supported by daily live music. In 2026, the festival boasts three new music series happening throughout each weekend: Flashback Friday, Showstopper Saturday, and Southern Songbook Sundays. This builds on the success of the Tribute Music series from previous years, with those performances on Wednesday.

Special events keep attendees coming back throughout the show’s two-month run. On August 9, it’s hosting the Festival Runway Fashion Show, which features artist-designed recycled fashion. The high-energy Battle of the Arts takes place on August 23, where exhibition artists go head-to-head in a live paint-off while pianists share the stage in a collaborative performance. There are recurring Paint and Sip classes as well as Prints and Pinots happening on alternating Sunday afternoons. Whatever your interests, there are ways to get even more enjoyment from this arts festival.

The Festival of Arts runs daily. On Monday through Friday, it’s open from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On the weekends, it begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 11:30 p.m. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the Festival of Arts website.

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California, has made its yearly return and ignited the creative community in Orange County.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Happening now through September 3, 2026, the event features 120 local visual artists alongside live entertainment, hands-on art activities, and more.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Kyle Fierro

The core of the festival is its artists and the work that they exhibit.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Kyle Fierro

Artists are selected by a jury, making it a high-caliber event that affords creatives the valuable opportunity to have their work seen by the general public and sold, too, often landing them in private collections.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Kyle Fierro

While it’s a boon for artists, attendees get direct interaction with the art on display.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Kyle Fierro

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Lily Fassnacht

Visitors can talk with the artists and get insight into their creativity, from their processes to inspiration and more.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Lily Fassnacht

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Special events keep attendees coming back throughout the show’s two-month run, including things like paint and sip…

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

…and the Festival Runway Fashion Show, which features artist-designed recycled fashion.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Cheryl Walsh

The visual arts component is supported by daily live music.

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Kyle Fierro

Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California

Photo: Darnell Wade

My Modern Met attended the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Check out some of the artists we saw while there:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Event Information:
Festival of the Arts
July 7, 2026–September 3, 2026
Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters
650 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, California 92651, U.S.A.

Festival of Arts: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Festival of Arts.

Related Articles:

Salón ACME Puts Authenticity at the Center of Its Thriving Art Fair in Mexico City

Every Year, This Art Fair Celebrates Caribbean Creativity

How ‘The Other Art Fair’ Is Unlike Other Art Fairs [Interview]

Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Papier-Mâché Sculptures Bring Abstract Paintings Into Three Dimensions
Giant Pop-Up Book at Los Angeles Public Library Sets Guinness World Record
Immersive Art and Electronic Music Come Together To Celebrate the Summer Solstice at LACMA [Interview]
AI Artist Turns His Generated Compositions Into Tactile Embroidered Works [Interview]
This Free Digital Archive Lets You Explore 5.8 Million Museum Artworks in New Ways
BTS Tour Stop in London Inspires British Museum To Launch Gallery Trail Spotlighting Korean Art

More on My Modern Met

Keith Haring’s Celebrates His Global Reach
More and More Countries Around the World Are Turning to the Arts To Improve Health
New Exhibition Explores Palestinian Stories of Displacement Across Generations
Mid-Century Spray Paintings Are at the Center of This Ethereal Exhibition
Winslow Homer Printmaking and Paintings Are Reunited in an Ambitious Landmark Exhibition
Learn How Jingdezhen, China, Has Been the World’s Ceramic Capital for 2,000 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.