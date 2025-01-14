Home / News

Firefighters From Mexico Arrive in LA To Fight the Fires as the Latino Community Quickly Steps up To Help

By Regina Sienra on January 14, 2025

 

As the Los Angeles area continues to grapple with the fires that have hit the region, help has started to pour in from around all over, beginning with their neighbors down south. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the arrival of 72 firefighters and emergency personnel from Mexico, which will help respond to the wildfires around Southern California.

The first responders include 30 firefighters from National Forestry Commission, 32 specialists in forest fires from Mexico's Secretary of Defense, and six specialists from the National Coordination of Civil Protection. The governor announced that they'll be joining more than 14,000 personnel already battling the destructive Palisades Fire, which has only been contained 14% as of Monday, January 13.

“This is what friends do. This is what relationships are all about,” Newsom said upon the arrival of the firefighters at LAX. “Friends in need being there for one another. We want to be there for the people of Mexico in times of need and disasters. And we're incredibly humbled and grateful that the president was willing to send the crew you see behind me. They'll be out on the lines in the next 24, 36 hours, and we're very, very grateful.”

The local Latino community has also stepped up to help their fellow Angelenos. Nativo HLP, a Mexican restaurant in the Highland Park neighborhood, turned into a donation center, aiming to gather food and supplies for evacuation centers and mutual aid organizations. “It's such an honor and a humbling experience to see us all rally together for the most vulnerable amongst us, and it's just one of those moments where you just feel so proud to be part of LA and this community,” restaurant owner Corissa Hernandez tells ABC News.

Artists and musicians are also using their platforms to help those who need it most. Southern California-based band Fuerza Regida announced on social media that they had rented out a hotel for families that had been affected by the fires. “LA, we are here with you all during these challenging times,” the Regional Mexican performers wrote on Instagram.

If you also want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of Wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, check out updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

