LA Firefighters Enter Burning Building To Save Photo Albums and Other Sentimental Items for Family

By Eva Baron on January 15, 2025

Physical photographs are considered some of the most precious possessions for people, especially if they’re not uploaded digitally or saved on a hard drive. In Los Angeles, a group of firefighters recognized this fact, and saved photo albums from a burning home that they knew couldn’t be saved.

As flames tore through the Palisades home and leapt toward its roof, firefighters entered the blaze and retrieved what appeared to be two dozen photo albums.

When NBC4 reporter Karma Dickerson approached the crew and asked what they were doing, one firefighter said they were “trying to save something, trying to do what we can. Maybe this will give them a little bit of comfort.”

Beyond the photo albums, firefighters also saved several other antiques from the home, including a grandfather clock.

“They did try to make an effort to save some of the items that were inside the home,” Dickerson said. “I was watching them carry out the family’s keepsakes. It was pretty extraordinary for them to make that a priority, understanding that the house would likely be lost.”

Since last week, the Palisades firestorm has burned nearly 24,000 acres of land, and more than 12,000 structures remain under threat according to the Los Angeles Times. Officials estimate that over 5,300 structures, including many homes, have been damaged or destroyed.

As of this writing, the Palisades fire is 17% contained, up from 14% on Monday, January 13.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

When it became clear that a burning Palisades home couldn't be saved, a group of firefighters recovered dozens of photo albums and other antiques from the blazes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

The Palisades firestorm is one of the most devastating Los Angeles has ever experienced, burning nearly 24,000 acres of land in just a week.

Firefighters save photo albums from a burning house in Pacific Palisades

The Palisades Fire on January 8, 2025. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Source: Firefighters save photo albums, belongings from home burning in Palisades fire

