First Ever “Golden-Con” Honoring ‘The Golden Girls’ Will Take Place in Chicago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Girls (@goldengirls)

Mark your calendars and make room for what seems like inevitable cheesecake because Golden-Con is coming! Fans of the hit 80s/90s sitcom The Golden Girls can attend a formal convention that organizers are saying is going to “thank you for being a fan.” The first ever Golden-Con will be a three-day event held in Chicago where fans can gather, meet, and talk about their favorite episodes.

Devotees of the series can head to the historically known LGBTQ+ neighborhood, the Northalsted district, for some weekend-long fun from April 22 through April 24, 2022. Event co-producers Zack Hudson and Brad Balof from Golden Fandom LLC are saying that convention attendees can expect to be treated to a variety of activities that are centered around the beloved television series. Get your Sophia cosplay ready because there will be a series of events including a “Chicago: You’ve Got Style” costume parade, a live parody show from Hell in a Handbag Theater Company, a “Greatest Gift” vendor’s market, a “Grab! That! Trivia! Dough!” battle, a Rusty Anchor pop-up bar, and more themed nightlife events. Organizers will announce more events, performers, and special guest appearances at a future date. Will Betty White from The Golden Girls cast attend the event? There’s no word yet!

The Golden Girls has been captivating hearts for years, decades even. It’s been winning over an audience of fans, generation after generation, becoming one of the most loved sitcoms ever. The television show spanned seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and followed the social lives of four retirees who became roommates after going through divorce or widowhood. It was considered progressive for its time with serveral episodes devoted to highlighting taboo topics including older women being sex-positive, gay rights, and the then-emerging AIDS epidemic. Adoring fans continue to watch reruns of the show starring Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Estelle Getty (Sophia), Betty White (Rose), and Rue McClanahan (Blanche). White is the only surviving Golden Girl and will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022.

Tickets for Golden-Con: Thank You for Being a Fan will be available sometime in January 2022. For more information, you can visit the convention’s website, or its dedicated social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Golden-Con: Thank You for Being a Fan is the upcoming convention that will celebrate laughter, friendship, and the beloved television show The Golden Girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Girls (@goldengirls)

Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan: Wesbite | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

h/t: [Mental Floss]

All images via Golden-Con:Thank You For Being a Fan.

Related Articles:

Beloved Actress and Comedian Betty White Turns 99 Years Old

‘Golden Girls’ PEZ Dispensers Offer Perfect Way to Say “Thank You for Being a Friend”

Beloved ‘Golden Girls' TV set Gets Recreated in LEGO Form