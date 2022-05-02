Home / Architecture / Hotels

These Futuristic Floating Hotel Suites Are Completely Solar-Powered

By Larisa Crowder on May 2, 2022
Design Concept of a Pearlsuite Community

Have you ever wished your day at the beach didn't have to end with the sunset? That you could just go to sleep right on the water? Enter Pearlsuites, the futuristic floating hotel suites designed by Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Lazzarini Design Studio. The conceptual designs are circular pods that are reminiscent of UFOs, but, instead of hovering in the air, they float on the surface of the water. Each unit includes all the same amenities as a hotel room and is 100% solar-powered, creating enough energy for air conditioning, lighting, refrigeration, and other appliances.

Pearlsuites are designed for Jet Capsule, an Italian water mobility brand whose vision is to bring the heights of road and air travel luxury to the water, sustainably. From the top-specs flagship version of Pearlsuites, to a simplified, open version for beach clubs, the concept intends to introduce a brand-new niche into the seaside hospitality market. The floating suites would allow beach resorts to do the seemingly impossible: establish or expand their number of rooms in a matter of weeks, with zero carbon footprint, zero infrastructures, and zero land occupied, all at a low implementation cost. The units are customizable and, if anchored, multiple units clustered together could become a floating resort.

Pearlsuite

Each Pearlsuite measures 7 meters (almost 30 feet) in diameter and offers 1 meter of surrounding walkable area, depending on the version of the design. They are constructed around an enforced main shell, connected with the circular hull. Available space in the hull offers storage for additional power sources and systems. In addition, the suites can be equipped with a gyroscope stabilizer system or a fuel cell hydrogen generator in order to produce energy onboard, ensuring energy is available regardless of the weather.

As far as mobility goes, the suites can also be equipped with an electric engine that allows them to cruise at 5 knots (about 6 miles per hour) from point A to B, and position themselves, thanks to an advanced GPS positioning system and autopilot features. Imagine coasting over to the floating bar, or meeting up with friends in another suite.

Pearlsuites are just one of many innovative designs by Lazzarini Design Studio. Scroll down to learn more about the Pearlsuites concept, and check out the other sustainable floating architecture designs on its website.

Lazzarini Design Studio has released a design concept for floating hotel suites called Pearlsuites.

Design of Guests Relaxing in a Pearlsuite UnitThe Standard Layout of a Pearlsuite Unit Includes all the Amenities of a Hotel Room

The units are 100% solar-powered, and include the same amenities as a hotel room.

Retractable Dome Top of a PearlsuitePearlsuite Top Opening OptionsExploded View of the Four Levels of a Pearlsuite

They are propelled by an electric engine, and can position themselves thanks to advanced GPS technology.

The Underwater Portion of a Pearlsuite Unit

The units are customizable and, if anchored, multiple units clustered together can become a floating resort.

Design Concept of a Pearlsuite Community

Pierpaolo Lazzarini: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
h/t: [designboom]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pierpaolo Lazzarini.

Related Articles:

Amphibious Catamaran Can Effortlessly Float on Water and Then Drive on Land

Cutting-Edge Jet Capsule is a Cozy New Powerboat

Creative Design Turns a VW Bus Into a Luxury Pontoon Boat

Incredible Luxury Yacht Designed in the Shape of a Giant Swan

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Bamboo Treehouses Have Angled Roofs Inspired by Graceful Mobula Rays
Disney World Opens Immersive Star Wars Hotel That Lets You Choose Your Adventure
Spend the Night in BIG’s Cozy Cabin Wrapped with 350 Birdhouses
Enjoy the Northern Lights From Bed When You Stay In These Glass Cabins in Iceland
Luxurious Prefab Cabins Give Guests a Front-Seat View to the Snowy Slovakian Forest
Stunning Contemporary Cabin Pairs Desolate Nature With 15th-Century History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5 Space Hotel Designs That Are Out of This World (Literally)
Unique Hotel Concept Is Inspired by the Mollusks in the East China Sea
Luxurious Hotel Built on Top of Boulders Will Transport You Back to the 20th Century
Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort
World’s Largest Intact Mosaic Is on View in the Basement of a Luxury Hotel in Turkey
Architects Design a Senegalese Hotel Resort Built Around the Local Baobab Trees

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.