These Futuristic Floating Hotel Suites Are Completely Solar-Powered

Have you ever wished your day at the beach didn't have to end with the sunset? That you could just go to sleep right on the water? Enter Pearlsuites, the futuristic floating hotel suites designed by Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Lazzarini Design Studio. The conceptual designs are circular pods that are reminiscent of UFOs, but, instead of hovering in the air, they float on the surface of the water. Each unit includes all the same amenities as a hotel room and is 100% solar-powered, creating enough energy for air conditioning, lighting, refrigeration, and other appliances.

Pearlsuites are designed for Jet Capsule, an Italian water mobility brand whose vision is to bring the heights of road and air travel luxury to the water, sustainably. From the top-specs flagship version of Pearlsuites, to a simplified, open version for beach clubs, the concept intends to introduce a brand-new niche into the seaside hospitality market. The floating suites would allow beach resorts to do the seemingly impossible: establish or expand their number of rooms in a matter of weeks, with zero carbon footprint, zero infrastructures, and zero land occupied, all at a low implementation cost. The units are customizable and, if anchored, multiple units clustered together could become a floating resort.

Each Pearlsuite measures 7 meters (almost 30 feet) in diameter and offers 1 meter of surrounding walkable area, depending on the version of the design. They are constructed around an enforced main shell, connected with the circular hull. Available space in the hull offers storage for additional power sources and systems. In addition, the suites can be equipped with a gyroscope stabilizer system or a fuel cell hydrogen generator in order to produce energy onboard, ensuring energy is available regardless of the weather.

As far as mobility goes, the suites can also be equipped with an electric engine that allows them to cruise at 5 knots (about 6 miles per hour) from point A to B, and position themselves, thanks to an advanced GPS positioning system and autopilot features. Imagine coasting over to the floating bar, or meeting up with friends in another suite.

Pearlsuites are just one of many innovative designs by Lazzarini Design Studio. Scroll down to learn more about the Pearlsuites concept, and check out the other sustainable floating architecture designs on its website.

Pierpaolo Lazzarini: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

h/t: [designboom]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pierpaolo Lazzarini.

