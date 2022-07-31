Kind Man Has Passed Out Over $13,000 in Ones and Fives To Complete Strangers Since 2014

Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money. pic.twitter.com/UY2uBW7hXE — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

Any single act of kindness can have a ripple effect, leading to people paying it forward in ways we couldn't have even imagined. When Kevin Cate, owner of political media consulting firm CATECOMM, encountered a man who has made acts of kindness into a habit, quietly touching thousands of lives over the past several years, he decided to share the story with the world.

While Cate was dining at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida, he noticed an elderly gentleman attaching dollar bills to small, handmade notes. Intrigued, he stopped to say hello, and asked the man what he was doing. The man explained that he was passing out $1 and $5 bills to strangers, something he's been doing since 2014. He gives them away to the people he meets at Waffle House, his favorite restaurant, but elsewhere as well.

The man wasn't only passing out cash, though—he also shares a message of selfless kindness with each person who receives it. A handmade note with three simple words—”Love Every Body”—is attached to each banknote. “He told me those were the last words his mother said to him,” says Cate. The man told him, “She didn't say ‘I love you.' She said ‘love every body.' So that's what I'm doing. Loving every body.”

What's especially inspiring about his acts of kindness is his consistency. He copies and cuts out a batch of notes every few days, then goes out and finds people to personally hand the gifts to, and he's been doing it for eight years running. According to his calculations, the anonymous man has given away over $13,000 thus far.

Certainly, there are people who have received his gift just when they needed it most, and it's an act of kindness that inspires people to pay it forward, however they can. In fact, even the Twitter thread Cate shared is now full of people's stories of giving and receiving kindness, interactions that impacted them in a powerful way. “I was really struggling as a single mom hadn’t eaten anything in 3 days ended up passing out at work from hunger just shook it off with my coworkers,” shared one woman. “The homeless guy who worked in the warehouse must have caught on. He was living at the shelter. He started bringing me sandwiches.”

Another woman spoke of her brother, who is more than 25 years sober and owns a large building company. “He meets people at AA, hires them for all kinds of extra jobs,” she shared. “They can make as many mistakes as it takes, he hires them back over and over. We've gotten to know many of them over the years, a privilege.”

The story, and the response to it, is a reminder of the ripple effect of kindness. “Lastly, while he was alone, clearly his mom’s love is still with him,” Cate adds. “And now all of us.”

He told me that since 2014, he’s been handing out $1s and $5s to strangers, here and elsewhere. So of course, I ask him about it. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

He said he’s given away more than $13,000 to strangers, kids, and people he meets at Waffle House (his favorite) and elsewhere. And they all come with that note you see in the picture. He copies and cut these out every few days. Obviously, I ask about the note. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

It says “love every body.” Why? He told me those were the last three words his mother said to him. And he says it to me again. She didn’t say “I love you.”

She said “love every body.” So that’s what I’m doing. Loving every body. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

Response to this couldn’t be any more beautiful. Thank you. ❤️ If you have time, read the replies. People are sharing their own stories of “love every body.” To media, yes you can use this. Lastly, while he was alone, clearly his mom’s love is still with him and now all of us. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 10, 2022

I was really struggling as a single mom hadn’t eaten anything in 3 days ended up passing out at work from hunger just shook it off with my coworkers. The homeless guy who worked in the warehouse must have caught on. He was living at the shelter. He started bringing me sandwiches. — ShieldsUp (@Annelise185) July 10, 2022

Wow you have no idea how much I needed to read this. So much time spent doom scrolling on Twitter and feeling so sad and helpless about life. I forget the joy I have felt from helping those in need. This is what I need to be putting my energy into, spreading love and kindness ❤️ — VickiLynn307 (@Juju307Mama) July 10, 2022

I was getting tires put on my car and while I was waiting talked a lady who had towed her car and was trying to get a used tire, but they didn’t have it. I bought her two new ones so she wouldn’t have to tow somewhere else. The shop put my tires on for free! It’s spreads! — Christine Wilkinson (@Chris29405) July 10, 2022

My brother is 25+ years sober. Owns a large building company. He meets people at AA, hires them for all kinds of extra jobs. They can make as many mistakes as it takes, he hires them back over and over. We've gotten to know many of them over the years, a privilege. — AmyL (@amyeve) July 10, 2022

I just needed to tell you thank you for posting this. Ever since my sister was killed in the Boise mall shooting, it feels as though a snow ball effect has taken all of the light from the world. This thread helped me remember the lights still here. — Tiffany (@Mrs_T_Luna) July 10, 2022

I helped a couple of unhoused men set up a tent at a park because they didn’t know how, and then I had to rush home (2 hrs drive) because of a family emergency. One man offered to lend me his truck—his only possession besides the tent. I was not the generous one in this story. — Librareann ☮️ (@AnnLehue) July 10, 2022

I've been in rough spots before, but I think the only reason I've always made it out is because I'm generous to strangers. I know what it feels like to go without. I just want to give people hope and let them know that someone out there cares. — WESTSIDEMUSKET (@coolkidfresco) July 10, 2022

h/t: [Upworthy]

