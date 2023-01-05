Home / Design / Furniture

This Elegant Wall Hanging Cleverly Doubles as a Stylish Wood Desk

By Regina Sienra on January 5, 2023
In this day and age, as homes seem to be becoming smaller and smaller due to the rise in real estate prices, any idea that maximizes the available spaces is more than welcome. Designer Robert van Embricqs has created a piece that might as well become a landmark of functional design—one that is also in touch with the times as dozens of fields have moved to a work-from-home format. The Flow Wall Desk is a piece of wall art that doubles as a wooden desk. One can turn the wall hanging into a functional desk and then just as easily put away their workspace, regaining a living area once it's time to log off.

“Van Embricqs was inspired by recent global events and the longer-term trends that precede them, to devise a statement piece that lends dignity to the digital workspace through craft, warm textures, and durably engineered fastenings,” the project states. However, its potential doesn't stop at tiny urban apartments; they could also be a welcome addition to libraries, hotels, schools, and any other indoor area with limited space where a desk might be needed.

To Van Embricqs, usability demands that an everyday object—such as a desk–should be created taking into account the user’s psychology. “This led to the notion of a transformation in form and purpose achieved through a single, simple gesture that everyone can familiarize themselves with,” writes the designer. To achieve this, the vertical slabs emerge from the wall like a hand-held fan, supported by specifically placed hinges, which Van Embricqs chose to leave exposed to establish a visual rhythm and ensure that the form can follow its function.

“With a single turn by hand around its axis, a tabletop is created and once in its horizontal position, the tabletop is supported by wooden slats, creating a more natural look and organic effect that also serves as a screen for more privacy,” says Van Embricqs. “And when it comes to functionality, each part of the Flow Wall Desk has been specifically engineered without losing the appeal to attract, just like a folding magic trick with a well-kept secret.”

If you’re interested in purchasing the Flow Wall Desk, it is currently available for €2,195, (approximately $2,323.43) on Van Embriqs’ website.

See how the transformation of the Flow Wall Desk works in the video below:

Robert van Embricqs: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Robert van Embricqs.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
