Massive Flower Carpet Covers Brussels’ Beautiful Grand Place With Colorful Blooms

By Regina Sienra on September 13, 2024

 

Few things can rival the beauty of European architecture, but a flowery tradition caught the eye of tourists and locals in Brussels last month. Every two years in August, the city's Grand Place is covered with a stunning flower carpet or Tapis de fleurs. This year, the breathtaking piece was designed by visual artist Océane Cornille.

The 2024 Brussels flower carpet is a monumental work of art made up of begonias, dahlias, grass, and bark. It was 70 meters (229.6 ft) long by 24 meters (78.7 ft) wide and covered 1,680 square meters (18,083.37 square feet) of the Grand Place. Assembling it took six hours of work by a hundred volunteers, who raced against the clock due to the ephemeral nature of the material. In the end, the work decorated the square for three days, starting on August 15.

The design of flower carpet plays into the organic shapes of the blooms, creating a bridge between composition and material. The piece began with hand drawings by Cornille, who later assembled the outline digitally, as she revealed in a behind-the-scenes video. In the evening, the carpet was just as beautiful as it came to life with the help of a magnificent sound and light show, as well as the lighting from the surrounding buildings.

“In this work, I translate the rhizomatic spirit of Brussels into an ephemeral garden,” writes Cornille. “Roots and flowers, like knots, symbolize interconnected neighborhoods. The iris, emblem of the city, evokes urban resilience. At the heart of this plant composition, it becomes the pivot, recalling its historical strength and its capacity to be reborn. This piece invites us to contemplate urban breathing, to celebrate diversity and to admire momentary beauty.”

While the next Brussels flower carpet won't arrive until August 2026, you can keep up with Cornille's blooming art by following her on Instagram.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
