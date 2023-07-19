Home / Inspiring

95-Year-Old Man Overcomes Illness to Become “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding

By Regina Sienra on July 19, 2023

 

Flower girls are one of the cutest sights at a wedding, but one wedding decided to forego the flower girl and replace the coveted spot with someone else that was equally as adorable. A bride named Rachel Pitman asked her grandfather, 95-year-old Bert Edlin, to be the “flower grandpa” at her ceremony.

The road for Edlin to throw petals down the aisle wasn't easy. Sixteen months before Pitman's wedding, the nonagenarian suffered a catastrophic fall. Since his airways became blocked, he needed life-saving surgery and resuscitation. “Doctors told us recovery was slim and even if he did recover, he wouldn’t be able to walk, talk, or eat again,” the bride explained. “In the period of time where he couldn’t talk, he handed me a piece of paper with a note that said ‘I will make it to your wedding.’”

Against all odds, the grandfather made a miraculous recovery and fulfilled his promise. In a video shared by Pitman, the happy flower grandpa can be seen making a grand entrance, basket in hand. Walking down the aisle, arm in arm with a bridesmaid, Edlin happily tosses petals as the guests cheer for him.

The tale of the flower grandpa certainly struck a chord with many, as the video of Edlin at the ceremony has been watched almost 3 million times on TikTok. The response also inspired Pitman to show some more footage of her grandpa at the wedding, having a nice time, posing with pictures for her, and toasting with his family.

In celebration of his video going viral, Edlin made yet another appearance. This time, he greeted those who made him an internet sensation with an endearing message. He proudly says, “[I'm] TikTok famous because I've been a good boy. I've lived a long life.”

Now, not only has he melted hearts around the world, but he has also become an example of endurance in the face of adversity and how love can conquer it all. His grateful granddaughter lovingly tells him, “You're the most determined person I know and I feel so lucky to call you my Grandad.”

A bride named Rachel Pitman asked her grandfather, 95-year-old Bert Edlin, to be the “flower grandpa” at her ceremony.

 

16 months before Pitman's wedding, he suffered a catastrophic fall. Against all odds, the grandfather made a miraculous recovery and fulfilled his promise.

h/t: [Bored Panda]

