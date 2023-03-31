Home / Inspiring

Teen Sweethearts Finally Marry 60 Years After Their Parents Stopped Their Wedding

By Margherita Cole on March 31, 2023
Elderly couple laughing together

Photo: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual couple.)

A pair of septuagenarians have recently tied the knot, and their love story has been 60 years in the making, after their their teenage romance was abruptly ended. In 1963, Len Allbrighton was 19 years old when he met Jeanette Steer, just a year his junior, at nursing school on the Isle of Wight in the English Channel. While they were prevented from marrying at the time and ultimately took different paths in life, the pair found their way back to each other, decades after they first fell in love.

Allbrighton and Steer described their teen romance as “love at first sight,” and quickly made plans to marry only months after knowing each other. Back then, however, the age of consent was 21, so Steer—who was 18 at the time—was prevented from accepting Allbrighton's proposal. Their separation was made even more heartbreaking by Allbrighton's move to Australia, where he planned on building a house for himself and Steer.

When Steer couldn't follow him across the world, Allbrighton had to settle on his own in a new country, eventually marrying a different woman. Then, after 52 years of marriage, he divorced and journeyed back to the Isle of Wight with the intention of reconnecting with his first love. “I went on the off chance. It was not an easy place to find, but I did,” he says.

At the time of his visit, Steer was married and living with her husband, so she had to turn him away. In fact, she told her husband at the time that Allbrighton was just a lost stranger looking for directions. But two years later, after her husband died from cancer, Steer decided to reach out to Allbrighton again. “I just hoped she was OK—I didn't expect anything else,” Allbrighton admits. “I'm very surprised by the outcome of my trip down there and very happy too!”

The pair rekindled their romance, and eventually, Allbrighton invited Steer to live with him in Stevenage, England. They finally married in February 2022, surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. Allbrighton says, “We fell in love again. We read poems to each other and exchanged rings—I got emotional when reading mine. I was overwhelmed with my love for her.”

“Married life is fantastic—it couldn't be better,” Steer says. “It's nice to have someone who treats me with respect. I like doing everything and anything with Len.” We wish the married couple many more happy years together.

60 years ago 19-year-old Len Allbrighton met 18-year-old Jeanette Steer at a nursing school in the UK. They wanted to get married, but the age of consent was 21 at the time, and Jeanette's parents put a stop to their romance.

60 years later, the couple unexpectedly rekindled their romance and got married.

Elderly couple holding hands outdoors.

Photo: Tomfreeze/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual couple.)

h/t: [Metro]

Related Articles:

Purse Lost in the 1950s Becomes an Unexpected Time Capsule Revealing What Life Was Like Then

Photographer Finds 120-Year-Old Cat Photos After Developing Film Found in a Time Capsule

Vintage Photos of Everyday Life in 1950s New York Discovered in Attic 50 Years Later

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Genius Teens Discover New Proofs for the Pythagorean Theorem
76-Year-Old Fashion Influencer Defies Expectations by Wearing Whatever She Wants
Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days
Mom Offers To Pay People To Hang Out With Her Son Who Has Down Syndrome, Gets an Amazing Response
Man Needed a New Prosthesis for His Finger So He Turned to Reddit for Help
10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

8-Year-Old Artist Surprises Aunt With Painted Portrait That Earned Finalist Spot in an Art Competition
Luggage Handler Achieves Long-Life Dream of Becoming Pilot
Grandpa Films “Peppa Pig on Vacation” for Granddaughter Who Snuck Toys Into His Luggage
Miraculous Survival Story of Kevin Hines, a Man Who Jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know
50 Inspirational Quotes by Powerful Women in History

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.