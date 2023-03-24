Home / Design / Style

20 Fun Flower Hair Accessories To Celebrate Spring

March 24, 2023
Flower Accessories for Hair

There's nothing that says spring quite like flowers. And whether fresh or artificial, colorful blooms are a great way to jazz up your style. Specifically, if you are looking to add a bit of charm to your hairstyle, incorporating flowers into your hair is a great way to go. While floral hair accessories are often associated with brides, there are also plenty of casual accessories that can be worn every day.

And, it doesn't matter whether you have a short style or love long braids, as there are hair clips, combs, bobby pins, and scarves that are suited for all styles. If you like to stand out in a crowd, you might like a large flower hairpin. Or, if you are looking for something more subtle, some beautiful barrettes made from smaller, fresh flowers will do the trick.

Whether it's a special occasion or a wedding, a hair vine can provide a touch of class. If you are looking for a tropical vibe, there's even a bird-of-paradise comb that will make you feel like you're in Hawaii. Anyone looking for something more casual will also appreciate some cute daisy ponytail holders or a floral hair scarf that also doubles as a scrunchie.

Check out all of our ideas for how to incorporate flowers into your hair thanks to these creative accessories and start celebrating spring in style.

Flower Hair Clips and Claws

 

Flower Hair Clip Set

Flower Claw Clip Set

LoveLinax | $15

 

Preserved Flower Hair Barrette

 

Press Flower Hair Clips

 

Resin Flower Hair Claw

 

Flowers Hair Combs and Hair Pins

 

Large Flower Hair Pin

 

Flexible Flower Comb

 

Dried Flower Hair Pins

 

Dandelion Bobby Pins

 

Pastel Flower Hair Slides

Pastel flower bobby pins

MaineCoonCrafts | $34.16

 

Flower Crowns

 

“Frida Kahlo” Colorful Floral Crown

 

Meadow Flower Crown

Delicate Meadow Flower Crown

MagaelaAccessories | $21.46+

 

Floral Hair Scarfs and Headbands

 

2-in-1 Scarf Scrunchie 

Flower Scrunchie Scarf

JeaDesignsShop | $10.98

 

Floral Kimono Headscarf

Kimono Flower Hair Scarf

Mercato | $28.06

 

Embroidered Linen Headband

Embroidered Flower Headband

MOMIhouse | $18.30+

 

Colorful Floral Embroidered Headband

Mexican Embroidered Floral Headband

TistiK | $13.42

 

Flower Hair Accessories for Weddings

 

Flower and Crystal Hair Vine

Floral Crystal Hair Vine for a Wedding

BellaViaDesigns | $44.54+

 

Gold Leaf Hair Pins and Vines

vintagestampjewels | $29.99+

 

Tropical Flower Wedding Hair Comb

Tropical Flower Hair Clip

MalamaPuaBridal | $109.99

 

Casual Flower Elastics

 

Flower Phonecord Ponytail Holder

 

Embroidered Daisy Hair Elastic

Embroidered Daisy Hair Tie

cutnstitchmtl | $6.11

