Spring is finally in full bloom! As symbols of nature’s regeneration, flowers transform the landscape and inject vital color into our winter-weary lives. And while beautiful bouquets often make the perfect pick-me-up gift for most occasions, their short life span means they won’t last forever. Whether you’re treating yourself, or in search of forget-me-not gifts, our colorful compilation of floral accessories are perfect for those who want to display their love of flowers every day.
Our springtime accessory collection features statement-making jewelry such as bangle bracelets made from clear resin and wildflowers. For those that love daisies, you can put on a pair of whimsical socks or wear a pendant made from a real flower. You can even make a statement with your hair with a floral headpiece that will turn heads.
Know someone who loves flowers? Check out our colorful compilation of wearable, floral accessories.
‘Almond Blossom' Reversible Tote Bag
Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set
Daisy Embroidered Bucket Hat
Lavender Pin
ForgetMeNot Flower Earrings
Spring Bloom Keds
Daisy Pendant
“Bloom II” iPhone Case
Flower Resin Bracelets
Printed Flower Necklace
Hand Painted Two Fold Wallet
Flower Brooch
Flower Earrings
Lazy Daisy Socks
“Frida Floral” Tote Bag
“Sunflowers Forever” Carry-All Pouch
Floral Headpiece
Flower Tights
Floral Pattern Backpack
Floral-Patterned Scarf
Multicolor Rachel Satchel
Leather Flower Replacement Handbag Strap
