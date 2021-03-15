Home / Design / Creative Products

20+ Flower-Themed Accessories to Celebrate Spring in Style

By Emma Taggart on March 14, 2021
Floral Accessories

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Spring is finally in full bloom! As symbols of nature’s regeneration, flowers transform the landscape and inject vital color into our winter-weary lives. And while beautiful bouquets often make the perfect pick-me-up gift for most occasions, their short life span means they won’t last forever. Whether you’re treating yourself, or in search of forget-me-not gifts, our colorful compilation of floral accessories are perfect for those who want to display their love of flowers every day.

Our springtime accessory collection features statement-making jewelry such as bangle bracelets made from clear resin and wildflowers. For those that love daisies, you can put on a pair of whimsical socks or wear a pendant made from a real flower. You can even make a statement with your hair with a floral headpiece that will turn heads.

Know someone who loves flowers? Check out our colorful compilation of wearable, floral accessories.

 

‘Almond Blossom' Reversible Tote Bag

Tote Bag

Loqi | $14.95

 

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly | $18

 

Daisy Embroidered Bucket Hat

Daisy Embroidered Bucket Hat

Joystore247 | $14.99

 

Lavender Pin

Lavender Pin

wildship | $12.50

 

ForgetMeNot Flower Earrings

 

Spring Bloom Keds

Floral Ked Sneakers

Keds | $49.00

 

Daisy Pendant

Daisy Pendant

ModCloth | $22

 

“Bloom II” iPhone Case

Flower Accessories

Mai Autumn | $32.39

 

Flower Resin Bracelets

 

Printed Flower Necklace

Flower Accessories

MicaPeet | $29.20

 

Hand Painted Two Fold Wallet

Anuschka Hand Painted Clutch

Anuschka | $107.95

 

Flower Brooch

Flower Accessories

LauraDanby | $17.52

 

Flower Earrings

Flower Earrings

The Province | $17.50

 

Lazy Daisy Socks

Daisy Socks

ModCloth | $12

 

“Frida Floral” Tote Bag

 

“Sunflowers Forever” Carry-All Pouch

Flower Accessories

micklyn | $15.29

 

Floral Headpiece

Flower Accessories

thehoneycomb | $110.00

 

Flower Tights

Flower Accessories

virivee | $27.90

 

Floral Pattern Backpack

Abstract Flower Print Backpack

Megan Morris | $62.99

 

Floral-Patterned Scarf

 

Multicolor Rachel Satchel

Floral Rachel Satchel by Fossil

Fossil | $82.80

 

Leather Flower Replacement Handbag Strap

Leather Flower Handbag Replacement Strap

I Strap You | $79.99

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
