Spring is finally in full bloom! As symbols of nature’s regeneration, flowers transform the landscape and inject vital color into our winter-weary lives. And while beautiful bouquets often make the perfect pick-me-up gift for most occasions, their short life span means they won’t last forever. Whether you’re treating yourself, or in search of forget-me-not gifts, our colorful compilation of floral accessories are perfect for those who want to display their love of flowers every day.

Our springtime accessory collection features statement-making jewelry such as bangle bracelets made from clear resin and wildflowers. For those that love daisies, you can put on a pair of whimsical socks or wear a pendant made from a real flower. You can even make a statement with your hair with a floral headpiece that will turn heads.

Know someone who loves flowers? Check out our colorful compilation of wearable, floral accessories.

‘Almond Blossom' Reversible Tote Bag

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Daisy Embroidered Bucket Hat

Lavender Pin

ForgetMeNot Flower Earrings

Spring Bloom Keds

Daisy Pendant

“Bloom II” iPhone Case

Flower Resin Bracelets

Printed Flower Necklace

Hand Painted Two Fold Wallet

Flower Brooch

Flower Earrings

Lazy Daisy Socks

“Frida Floral” Tote Bag

“Sunflowers Forever” Carry-All Pouch

Floral Headpiece

Flower Tights

Floral Pattern Backpack

Floral-Patterned Scarf

Multicolor Rachel Satchel

Leather Flower Replacement Handbag Strap

Related Articles:

Glittering Resin Jewelry Immortalizes the Delicate Beauty of Real Flowers

20+ Creative Mother’s Day Gifts for the Greatest Woman in Your Life

Enchanting Resin Jewelry Houses Miniature Wildflower Landscapes

20+ Seasonal Gifts to Get You in the Springtime Spirit

Japanese Artist Handcrafts Hair Accessories That Look Like Delicate Flowers