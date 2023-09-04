This Cartoon-Faced, Space-Saving Sideboard Fits a Fold-Out Table and Four Chairs

Maximizing living space is vital when it comes to smaller rooms and apartments. Inspired by this need, there have been numerous clever furniture designs that combine form with function. Fold-out dining tables are one such example. However, it's not often we see a piece of furniture that contains a table as well as chairs. As first spotted by Core 77, a web-based store named SPS Furniture has hit the nail on the head with this innovative design.

The “Space Saving Sideboard Table With Folding Chairs” is listed to be 31.1 x 16.5 x 56.7 inches when folded, and 31.1 x 76.8 x 56.7 inches when the table is out. But don't let its dimensions fool you—the front is easily converted into an extendable table, and it has two side compartments that can hide up to four folded chairs.

The top trait of this design is its versatility. When opened, the part that remains attached to the wall doubles as a shelf to keep condiments, dishes, or even drinks. Meanwhile, the table itself offers different setups for various occasions. When only half out, it can hold space for one or two people, while the fully extended version can seat four people.

This quirky sideboard comes in two colors, natural and white; both of which, include a set of four matching chairs. Still, its most prominent feature when closed it's its cartoon face. The dark wood details evoke a mischievous expression, matching with the compartment handles, which resemble the sideboard's arms, placed on where its hips would be. It almost looks like it's impatient for the dinner party to start.

