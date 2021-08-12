15 Coffee Tables and End Tables To Make the Most of Your Living Space

Coffee tables are great pieces of design you can use to tie a room together and unite all of the other furniture in your space. Coffee tables and end tables can also make a small space more functional by providing storage, a place to eat, or another place to work.

In this article, we bring you some of our favorite coffee table choices to fit the unique needs of your space. Some of these tables are beautiful pieces of art while others are just too clever to pass up. As you scroll through this list searching for the perfect coffee table, make sure you consider the balance between beautiful design and utility.

Nesting Coffee Tables for Small Spaces

Acyclic Minimalist Magazine Table (Multiple Color Options)

Acrylic Nesting Tables (Set of 3)

Colorful Reclaimed Teak Tables (Set of 3)

Coffee Tables with Storage for Small Spaces

Velvet Ottoman End Table with Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Coffee Table or Side Table with Metal Basket Storage (Multiple Color Options)

High Gloss Coffee Table with Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Acrylic Coffee Tables

Iridescent Acrylic End Table

Clear Acrylic Coffee Table with Waterfall Rounded Edges

Coffee Tables for Eating

Coffee Table with Dining Seats

Mid-Century Japanese Inspired Coffee Table with Dining Seats

Coffee Tables for Working

Laptop End Table for Small Spaces (Multiple Color Options)

Lifting Tabletop Coffee Table with Hidden Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Unique Coffee Tables

Re-purposed Vinyl Record End Table

Display Coffee Table

Handmade Tiled Table (Multiple Color Options for Grout and Tile)

