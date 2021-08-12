Home / Design / Furniture

15 Coffee Tables and End Tables To Make the Most of Your Living Space

By Samantha Pires on August 12, 2021
My Modern Met Guide for Coffee Tables and End Tables

Coffee tables are great pieces of design you can use to tie a room together and unite all of the other furniture in your space. Coffee tables and end tables can also make a small space more functional by providing storage, a place to eat, or another place to work.

In this article, we bring you some of our favorite coffee table choices to fit the unique needs of your space. Some of these tables are beautiful pieces of art while others are just too clever to pass up. As you scroll through this list searching for the perfect coffee table, make sure you consider the balance between beautiful design and utility.

Nesting Coffee Tables for Small Spaces

 

Acyclic Minimalist Magazine Table (Multiple Color Options)

 

Acrylic Nesting Tables (Set of 3)

Acrylic Nesting Tables (Set of 3)

Pure Dcor | $177.50

 

Colorful Reclaimed Teak Tables (Set of 3)

Colorful Reclaimed Teak Tables (Set of 3)

SIYOI/Etsy | $279.99

 

Coffee Tables with Storage for Small Spaces

 

Velvet Ottoman End Table with Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Velvet Ottoman End Table with Storage (Multiple Color Options)

LUE BONA | $52.99

Coffee Table or Side Table with Metal Basket Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Coffee Table or Side Table with Metal Basket Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Lavish Home | $94.03

 

High Gloss Coffee Table with Storage (Multiple Color Options)

High Gloss Coffee Table with Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Zerodis | $196.39

 

Acrylic Coffee Tables

 

Iridescent Acrylic End Table

Iridescent Acrylic End Table

Homary | $179.99

 

Clear Acrylic Coffee Table with Waterfall Rounded Edges

Clear Acrylic Coffee Table with Waterfall Rounded Edges

Tangkula | $219.99

 

Coffee Tables for Eating

 

Coffee Table with Dining Seats

 

Mid-Century Japanese Inspired Coffee Table with Dining Seats

Mid-Century Japanese Inspired Coffee Table with Dining Seats

ReforestDesign/Etsy | $1,783.18+

 

Coffee Tables for Working

 

 Laptop End Table for Small Spaces (Multiple Color Options)

Laptop End Table for Small Spaces (Multiple Color Options)

Ruichang | $43.99

 

Lifting Tabletop Coffee Table with Hidden Storage (Multiple Color Options)

Lifting Tabeltop Coffee Table with Hidden Storage (Multiple Color Options)

WLIVE | $149.99

 

Unique Coffee Tables

 

Re-purposed Vinyl Record End Table

 

Display Coffee Table

Display Coffee Table

SEI Furniture | $185.58

 

Handmade Tiled Table (Multiple Color Options for Grout and Tile)

 

